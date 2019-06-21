Log in
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC

(MAXR)
Maxar Technologies : All-Electric Maxar 1300-Class Communications Satellite to Deliver Broadcast Services for Eutelsat Customers

06/21/2019

EUTELSAT 7C is performing according to plan after launch

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) today announced that the all-electric EUTELSAT 7C communications satellite, built for Eutelsat, one of the world’s leading satellite operators, is performing according to plan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190621005071/en/

The Maxar-built EUTELSAT 7C all-electric satellite has successfully launched and will soon begin providing broadcast services for Eutelsat customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Maxar-built EUTELSAT 7C all-electric satellite has successfully launched and will soon begin providing broadcast services for Eutelsat customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The satellite launched yesterday aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from the Arianespace launch base in Kourou, French Guiana. EUTELSAT 7C deployed its solar arrays on schedule and began firing its SPT-140 electric propulsion thrusters to propel toward its final orbit at 7 degrees East longitude, where it is designed to provide service for a minimum of 15 years. Once in service, EUTELSAT 7C will deliver high-quality broadcast services to multiple regions, including Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

“An innovative and reliable spacecraft manufacturer for more than 60 years, Maxar Space Solutions has built and launched 280 spacecraft with a combined 2,200 years of on-orbit service. EUTELSAT 7C is the third satellite built by Maxar for Eutelsat,” said Megan Fitzgerald, Maxar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space Solutions. “I would like to thank our long-term customer, Eutelsat, for their collaborative working relationship and forward-leaning approach to integrating cutting-edge technologies that result in superior satellite capability to meet next-generation broadcast demand.”

Based on Maxar’s decades-proven 1300-class platform, EUTELSAT 7C is equipped with 44 Ku-band transponders and a steerable antenna beam, which enables Eutelsat to adjust coverage as needed while the satellite is on-orbit. The satellite also carries a highly innovative photonics payload, which will demonstrate technologies to enable more efficient payload designs in the future.

All-electric satellites provide efficient solutions for satellite operators by reducing launch mass while increasing spacecraft flexibility and performance. As a pioneer in the field of electric propulsion, Maxar’s extensive experience includes in excess of 100,000 hours of active electric propulsion thruster operation across more than 30 spacecraft currently in orbit.

“Maxar has been a valued and trusted partner in innovating and advancing the capabilities of our satellite fleet for many years,” said Yohann Leroy, Eutelsat’s Deputy CEO and Chief Technical Officer. “We are delighted to take our relationship further with EUTELSAT 7C, the third satellite to be built by Maxar for Eutelsat.”

The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization. As a trusted partner with 5,900 employees in over 30 global locations, Maxar provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


© Business Wire 2019
