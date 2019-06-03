Maxar Technologies : Awarded Study Contract with U.S. National Reconnaissance Office for Commercial Imagery Capabilities

Maxar
Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) today announced that it has been
awarded a study contract with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO)
that will enable the U.S. Government to gain a greater understanding of
Maxar’s current and future commercial imagery capabilities. The one-year
contract will support the NRO’s efforts to further research and assess
the U.S. commercial electro-optical (EO) imagery industrial base’s
ability to task, collect, process and deliver satellite imagery.
As previously
announced, Maxar signed a three-year extension of its existing
EnhancedView Service Level Agreement (SLA) with the NRO in November
2018, reinforcing the U.S. Government's continuing demand for commercial
imagery and confidence in Maxar’s current and future capabilities.
"This new study contract with the NRO, coupled with our recent
EnhancedView Follow-On agreement, demonstrates that the U.S. Government
recognizes the value of procuring commercial satellite imagery both now
and into the future,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO. "For nearly 20
years, Maxar has been a trusted partner of the U.S. Government,
delivering commercial capabilities with superior quality, cost and
reliability. We are proud to support the U.S. Government mission and
look forward to continuing to work with the NRO as they increasingly
adopt commercial imagery."
The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified
under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an
independent business unit within the Maxar organization.
