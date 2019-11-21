Log in
Maxar Technologies : Commends Senate Commerce Committee's Passage of NASA Authorization Bill

0
11/21/2019 | 05:00am EST

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, commends the Senate Commerce Committee passage of the NASA Authorization Act of 2019 introduced by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). The passage of this bipartisan legislation would fortify U.S. leadership in space and unlock new jobs and opportunities in science and innovation by supporting innovative programs like the NASA-led Gateway and servicing missions.

The bill promises to cement America’s presence in space by formally authorizing an extension of the International Space Station (ISS) through 2030 as well as the deployment of Gateway to support lunar surface operations and the demonstration of key technologies for a human mission to Mars. Sen. Gardner (R-Co.) amended the bill to prioritize the continued development of solar electric propulsion for Mars exploration by leveraging lessons learned from the Power and Propulsion Element. Additionally, the bill accelerates the development of satellite servicing and assembly, which will be critical to public and private space activities.

Beginning in the Apollo era, Maxar has played a crucial role in many of NASA’s exploration programs. In May, Maxar was selected to provide the Power and Propulsion Element of the Gateway. Maxar also supports ISS operations with its Canadarm series of robotic arms through MDA (a Maxar company) and has delivered robotic arms for every Mars rover and lander. Additionally, Maxar is providing a spacecraft bus and robotic arms for NASA’s Restore-L project to refuel a satellite in low Earth orbit.

“We applaud the Senate on achieving bipartisan support for the extension of the ISS and the authorization of Gateway, the cornerstone of the Artemis program,” said Dan Jablonsky, Maxar CEO. “Space exploration has always been a uniting force bringing together all of America, and I’m grateful to the Senate for continuing this proud tradition of reaching across the aisle for the benefit of the country and all of humanity.”

The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL (Space Systems Loral) and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization.

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 5,800 team members in 30 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


© Business Wire 2019
