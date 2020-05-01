Log in
Maxar Technologies : First Quarter 2020 Investor Call Scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2020

05/01/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) plans to release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Maxar President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Jablonsky, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Biggs Porter, will host an earnings conference call the same day, reviewing the first quarter results, followed by a question and answer session. The call is scheduled to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET).

To participate in the conference call, please call the conference line approximately ten minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:
Participant Toll Free Dial-In: 1-866-211-3067
Participant International Dial-In: 1-647-689-6610
Webcast Title: Maxar Technologies First Quarter 2020 Investor Call

Instant Replay:
Toll Free North America: 1-800-585-8367
International Dial-In: 1-416-621-4642
Passcode: 1767056#

Replay available:
From May 11, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. MT (8:00 p.m. ET) to May 25, 2020 at 9:59 p.m. MT (11:59 p.m. ET)

The conference call will also be webcast live and then archived at:
http://investor.maxar.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About Maxar Technologies
Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,000 team members in 30 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


© Business Wire 2020
