Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Maxar Technologies Inc    MAXR

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC

(MAXR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maxar Technologies : Fostering Space Exploration Through International Cooperation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

07.08.2019

Fostering Space Exploration Through International Cooperation

By: Mike Gold, Maxar's Vice President of Civil Space

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo, it's an excellent opportunity to reflect on the amazing accomplishments of the past while looking ahead to the future. Here at Maxar Technologies, we are thrilled and honored to be a part of the Artemis program. Artemis (the twin sister of Apollo), is aptly named since NASA's objective is to put the first woman and the next man on the Moon and establish a permanent human presence on the lunar surface and in lunar orbit.

To achieve these goals, NASA is building the Gateway, which will act as a command module to support landing astronauts on the surface of the Moon by 2024 while demonstrating key technologies and capabilities to enable human missions to Mars and beyond. NASA has entrusted Maxar to take the first step on the Artemis journey by selecting our company as the corporate partner to produce the Power and Propulsion Element that will serve as the cornerstone of Gateway. Unlike Apollo, the Artemis strategy is to establish infrastructure around the Moon that will result in a robust ecosystem for public and private activities. Moreover, Artemis will further develop and demonstrate key technologies, such as Solar Electric Propulsion, to take NASA to Mars.

Another difference between Apollo and Artemis is international cooperation. Under Artemis, it's not just the U.S., but the entire world that will be going forward to the Moon. NASA is actively engaged with both traditional ISS partners (e.g., the European Space Agency, JAXA, and the Canadian Space Agency) and new partners from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, India, and Brazil.

In support of this international vision, I had the honor of joining the U.S. delegation to the 62nd Session of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS). COPUOS is comprised of over 90 countries, all with a strong interest in space exploration. During the 1960s, such a large gathering of international space representatives would have been nearly unimaginable. Today, many of these countries will be participating in the Artemis program. During the COPUOS, I had the unique opportunity to describe Artemis and Gateway to the Committee members, with a specific focus on the power and propulsion element.


Just like the rest of Artemis, the power and propulsion element will be international in nature. Maxar is already reaching out to countries such as Japan and the United Arab Emirates to discuss rideshares for lunar orbits, landers, and scientific instruments. We hope that the power and propulsion element will be a platform for not just NASA, but the world. Therefore, during COPUOS, I invited all of the nations present to join us in this extraordinary journey to the Moon.


Additionally, we should never forget that the activities we conduct in space are able to vastly improve life here on Earth. During my visit to Vienna, I met with Simonetta Di Pippo, the Director of the United Nations Office of Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA). Dr. Di Pippo, her staff, and I have been discussing how Maxar can leverage its geospatial imaging and analytics capabilities to further improve disaster relief efforts, enhance global agriculture, and stop human trafficking. In recognition of Maxar's growing relationship with the United Nations, I presented a satellite image of the Vienna International Center to Dr. Di Pippo and UNOOSA. Thanks to the terrific work of Paul Granito, Rhiannan Price, and Maxar's London office, a foundation has already been laid with the UN which we're eager to grow via a new and expanded relationship with UNOOSA.


Unfortunately, I traveled to Vienna on Father's Day, and missed a planned trip to see the Washington Nationals with my wife and son. However, per the attached pictures, I did manage to still see a baseball game in Vienna (the Austrian Baseball Federation never disappoints) and I got to visit another family, the members of the COPUOS. Ultimately, we're all brothers and sisters on this unique and precious planet who share a common dream of traveling to the stars. It's always an inspiring experience to participate in the COPUOS, and also to be a member of the Maxar family which, via the power and propulsion element, will transform those dreams of space exploration into a reality for our country and the world.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 22:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC
06:53pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Fostering Space Exploration Through International Cooperati..
PU
07:01aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Extends Contract with Esri for Highest Quality Satellite Im..
BU
07/02MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Teams with the West Virginia Robotic Technology Center to C..
PU
07/02Leonardo, Thales consider joint bid for Maxar's MDA space division - Leonardo..
RE
06/28MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : U.S. Corn Pollination Expected to Occur Very Late
PU
06/25MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : High-Power Communications Satellite Built by Maxar for Inte..
PU
06/21MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : All-Electric Maxar 1300-Class Communications Satellite to D..
BU
06/17THE LATEST : Saudi Arabia say it intercepted 2 Houthi drones
AQ
06/14EXCLUSIVE : Satellite image provider Maxar eyes sale of space robotics unit - so..
RE
06/14EXCLUSIVE : Satellite image provider Maxar eyes sale of space robotics unit - so..
RE
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2019 1 965 M
EBIT 2019 177 M
Net income 2019 -78,6 M
Debt 2019 3 084 M
Yield 2019 0,42%
P/E ratio 2019 -20,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,86x
EV / Sales2020 2,36x
Capitalization 567 M
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,80  $
Last Close Price 9,51  
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target -18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Brian G. Kenning Director
C. Robert Kehler Director
Robert Lawrence Phillips Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC-18.06%584
CISCO SYSTEMS30.63%242 289
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%38 174
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD13.46%37 856
ERICSSON AB13.48%30 979
NOKIA OYJ-10.92%28 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About