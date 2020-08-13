Maxar Technologies : Jim McClelland Joins Maxar as Vice President of Mission Architecture to Pursue Space Infrastructure Growth Opportunities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it has hired space industry veteran Jim McClelland to lead its newly established Mission Architecture function.

In this leadership position reporting to Maxar CTO Dr. Walter Scott, McClelland will have a role that spans Maxar’s Space Infrastructure and Earth Intelligence businesses to bring the full breadth of the company’s capabilities to bear for its customers. McClelland will play a key role in the company’s strategic initiative to diversify the Space Infrastructure business and further penetrate U.S. civil and national security markets, responsible for leading, managing and executing the architecture and satellite system engineering activities for new mission designs.

McClelland most recently served as Chief Technology Innovation Officer at Airbus U.S., Space and Defense. He has also held positions as CTO of OneWeb Satellites LLC; Vice President of Mission Engineering and Operations for Millennium Space Systems; and Vice President of Mission Assurance for Skybox Imaging, Inc. From 1996 to 2011, McClelland was a key contributor to the early success of DigitalGlobe—now part of Maxar—where he served in numerous technical and management roles.

“Jim brings a wealth of experience in the technical and business aspects of Earth observation and communications systems,” said Scott. “From his role in leading enterprise-wide systems engineering efforts for our WorldView satellites to his recent work with the OneWeb spacecraft, he has effectively applied ‘new space’ thinking and breakthrough ideas grounded in sound engineering and an intimate understanding of customers’ missions.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plan," "potential," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200813005217/en/