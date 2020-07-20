Log in
Maxar Technologies : Renews Four Multi-Million Dollar International Defense and Intelligence Contracts

07/20/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Fifth International Defense and Intelligence Contract Expanded for Greater Access to Maxar’s Industry-Leading Constellation

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it renewed four contracts and expanded a fifth contract in the second quarter of 2020–together valued at more than $120 million–with international defense and intelligence customers for uninterrupted access to Maxar’s current satellite constellation. These contracts, including a one-year agreement and four multi-year agreements, will allow the customers to continue serving their countries’ national security and domestic missions, natural disaster responses and maritime surveillance. One customer has also contracted Maxar to upgrade its satellite ground station and antenna.

These customers in the Middle East and Asia utilize Maxar’s Direct Access Program, which provides guaranteed access via a ground station to Maxar’s world-class Earth imaging satellites. The Maxar constellation, consisting of WorldView-1, GeoEye-1, WorldView-2 and WorldView-3, collect the highest resolution and most accurate satellite imagery commercially available. The upcoming six WorldView Legion satellites, which will start launching in the first half of 2021, will triple Maxar’s 30 cm and multispectral imagery and will enable the company to increase its revisit to up to 15 times per day. WorldView Legion will maintain Maxar’s industry-leading geometric accuracy, enabling entirely new use cases for satellite imagery and near-real time detection of change on the Earth’s surface.

“Maxar is committed to serving our strategic international defense and intelligence customers with access to mission-critical satellite imagery through the Direct Access Program,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “We are proud of our 20-plus year track record supporting these United States allies and our continued role delivering Maxar capabilities as an essential part of their national security architectures.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


© Business Wire 2020
