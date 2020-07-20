Maxar Technologies : Renews Four Multi-Million Dollar International Defense and Intelligence Contracts

Fifth International Defense and Intelligence Contract Expanded for Greater Access to Maxar’s Industry-Leading Constellation

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it renewed four contracts and expanded a fifth contract in the second quarter of 2020–together valued at more than $120 million–with international defense and intelligence customers for uninterrupted access to Maxar’s current satellite constellation. These contracts, including a one-year agreement and four multi-year agreements, will allow the customers to continue serving their countries’ national security and domestic missions, natural disaster responses and maritime surveillance. One customer has also contracted Maxar to upgrade its satellite ground station and antenna.

These customers in the Middle East and Asia utilize Maxar’s Direct Access Program, which provides guaranteed access via a ground station to Maxar’s world-class Earth imaging satellites. The Maxar constellation, consisting of WorldView-1, GeoEye-1, WorldView-2 and WorldView-3, collect the highest resolution and most accurate satellite imagery commercially available. The upcoming six WorldView Legion satellites, which will start launching in the first half of 2021, will triple Maxar’s 30 cm and multispectral imagery and will enable the company to increase its revisit to up to 15 times per day. WorldView Legion will maintain Maxar’s industry-leading geometric accuracy, enabling entirely new use cases for satellite imagery and near-real time detection of change on the Earth’s surface.

“Maxar is committed to serving our strategic international defense and intelligence customers with access to mission-critical satellite imagery through the Direct Access Program,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “We are proud of our 20-plus year track record supporting these United States allies and our continued role delivering Maxar capabilities as an essential part of their national security architectures.”

