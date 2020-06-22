Maxar Technologies : Selected to Deliver Multi-Domain Analytics System for U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Log in
06/22/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that it was selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop an analytics system for characterizing and tracking the behavior of vehicles in multiple domains at scale and in near-real-time. The contract was awarded and is administered through the U.S. Department of the Interior and is valued at $23 million with a five-year period of performance.

With thousands of vehicles moving in and around the U.S. on a daily basis, geospatial operators are challenged with sifting through massive amounts of data to characterize behavior and make important decisions. Maxar’s analytics system will augment operator decision-making by delivering data insights and automating time-consuming tasks, enabling operators to spend more time on mission-critical work.

“As a leader in Earth Intelligence, Maxar applies the power of machine learning for a range of applications in space and on the ground, enabling game-changing results,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “Maxar is honored to continue demonstrating the art of the possible by applying AI/ML techniques to multi-source, multi-domain data to satisfy unique DHS mission needs.”

A key component of Maxar’s solution is the use of advanced cloud development technologies and methodologies, which will enable DHS to secure and rapidly scale the analytics system to support many geospatial operators and seamlessly connect with a variety of applications.

The company is building a community of creative problem-solvers who want to apply breakthrough technologies, collaborate across disciplines and partner with visionaries for the good of humanity. Explore open positions at maxar.com/careers.

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


