MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Maxar Technologies : Stockholders Approve Tax Benefit Preservation Plan

10/31/2019 | 02:26pm EDT

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced that its stockholders voted in favor of the Company’s Tax Benefit Preservation Plan.

The proposal was approved by (i) approximately 95% of the total votes of shares of the Company’s common stock present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote and (ii) approximately 88% of the total votes of shares of the Company’s common stock present or represented by proxy and entitled to vote and not owned by Existing Holders or Exempt Persons, as defined in the Tax Benefit Preservation Plan.

The Tax Benefit Preservation Plan will remain in place until October 5, 2020.

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 5,800 team members in 30 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

 


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 945 M
EBIT 2019 292 M
Net income 2019 24,2 M
Debt 2019 3 074 M
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 12,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -9,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,81x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 456 M
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,92  $
Last Close Price 7,65  $
Spread / Highest target 161%
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Jeff Culwell Chief Operating Officer
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-35.79%456
CISCO SYSTEMS9.02%201 837
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.36.07%44 352
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%43 083
ERICSSON AB7.83%28 797
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.74%27 542
