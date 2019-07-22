Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Maxar Technologies Inc    MAXR

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC

(MAXR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminder: Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Misled Shareholders According to Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that purchasers of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) have filed a class action complaint against the company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 22, 2018 and January 7, 2019. Maxar (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. ("MacDonald")) provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/maxar-technologies-jul-19/

Maxar Accused of Inflating the Value of its Intangible Assets

According to the complaint, in October 2017, MacDonald purchased DigitalGlobe and acquired DigitalGlobe's satellites, including the WorldView-4 satellite, and rebranded itself as Maxar. Unbeknownst to investors, the WorldView-4 – which had a net book value of approximately $155 million – was equipped with faulty devices that would ultimately render the satellite unusable. On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management reported that Maxar acquired DigitalGlobe to inflate its intangible assets and engaged in an aggressive accounting scheme to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%. On January 7, 2019, Maxar revealed that WorldView-4 experienced a failure and that the satellite would not be recoverable and would no longer produce usable imagery. Since news of Maxar's troubles became public, the company's stock has plunged 81% and currently trades at $7.92.

Maxar Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC
05:44pROBBINS ARROYO LLP REMINDER : Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) Misled Shareholders..
BU
05:01pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Chosen by NASA to Integrate Pollution Monitoring Payload on..
BU
06:01aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Second Quarter 2019 Investor Call Scheduled for Tuesday, Au..
BU
07/18FROM APOLLO TO ARTEMIS, PART 2 : How Technologies Developed for the Moon Solve P..
PU
07/16FROM APOLLO TO ARTEMIS, PART 1 : Maxar on the Moon in the 1960s
PU
07/12MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Tropical Storm Barry Likely to Disrupt Drilling, Refinery O..
PU
07/12MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Begins Production on Legion-class Satellite for Ovzon
BU
07/09MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Teams with Dynetics on Power and Propulsion Element for Lun..
BU
07/08MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Fostering Space Exploration Through International Cooperati..
PU
07/08MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Extends Contract with Esri for Highest Quality Satellite Im..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 965 M
EBIT 2019 173 M
Net income 2019 26,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -11,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 487 M
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,81  CAD
Last Close Price 7,92  CAD
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Brian G. Kenning Director
C. Robert Kehler Director
Robert Lawrence Phillips Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC-31.61%487
CISCO SYSTEMS32.38%245 543
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%35 982
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD7.51%35 943
ERICSSON AB7.75%29 673
NOKIA OYJ-8.92%28 782
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group