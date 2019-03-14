Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Scott+Scott
Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and
consumer rights litigation firm, announces that it has filed an expanded
securities class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc.
(NYSE:MAXR) (“Maxar” or the “Company”) and certain of its officers and
directors, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws.
The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District
of Colorado, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20 of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b)
and 78t(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R.
§240.10b-5, on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired
Maxar securities between February 22, 2018 and January 7, 2019,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
Pursuant to the notice published on January 14, 2019 in connection with
the filing of the first-filed Logan Durant action, as required by
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, investors who
purchased Maxar securities during the Class Period may, no later than
March 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative
of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate
in this action please visit: https://scott-scott.com/case/maxar-technologies-inc/.
Maxar is a leading global provider of advanced space technology
solutions for commercial and government markets including satellites,
Earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics, at the nexus of the new
space economy, developing and sustaining its infrastructure and
delivering the products, services, systems, and solutions.
The lawsuits allege that Defendants made materially false and/or
misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and
compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar
improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other
accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4
satellite was equipped with control moment gyros (“CMGs”) that were
faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and
(iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
What You Can Do
If you purchased Maxar securities between February 22, 2018 and
January 7, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this
notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at
(844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com.
Investors have until March 15, 2019 to move for lead plaintiff.
About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities,
antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United
States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and
other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut,
California, and Ohio.
