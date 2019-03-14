Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, announces that it has filed an expanded securities class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) (“Maxar” or the “Company”) and certain of its officers and directors, related to alleged violations of federal securities laws.

The action, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), 15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5, on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Maxar securities between February 22, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Pursuant to the notice published on January 14, 2019 in connection with the filing of the first-filed Logan Durant action, as required by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, investors who purchased Maxar securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 15, 2019, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit: https://scott-scott.com/case/maxar-technologies-inc/.

Maxar is a leading global provider of advanced space technology solutions for commercial and government markets including satellites, Earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics, at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining its infrastructure and delivering the products, services, systems, and solutions.

The lawsuits allege that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 satellite was equipped with control moment gyros (“CMGs”) that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Maxar securities between February 22, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive, or if you have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at rswartz@scott-scott.com. Investors have until March 15, 2019 to move for lead plaintiff.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005838/en/