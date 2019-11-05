The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. (“Maxar” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MAXR) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant or traceable to the F-4 registration statement and prospectus ("Registration Statement") issued in connection with MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.'s October 2017 acquisition of and merger with DigitalGlobe, which then rebranded itself as Maxar, are encouraged to contact the firm before January 6, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Maxar grossly overcapitalized its intangible assets, underreporting expenses and artificially boosting its earnings. The Company was facing an impairment write-down or even the closure of its GEO communication satellite business. Maxar had capitalized intangible assets at a rate up to 500% higher than its competitors, artificially inflating its financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Maxar, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

