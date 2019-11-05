Log in
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

0
11/05/2019 | 02:32pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Inc. (“Maxar” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MAXR) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant or traceable to the F-4 registration statement and prospectus ("Registration Statement") issued in connection with MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.'s October 2017 acquisition of and merger with DigitalGlobe, which then rebranded itself as Maxar, are encouraged to contact the firm before January 6, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Maxar grossly overcapitalized its intangible assets, underreporting expenses and artificially boosting its earnings. The Company was facing an impairment write-down or even the closure of its GEO communication satellite business. Maxar had capitalized intangible assets at a rate up to 500% higher than its competitors, artificially inflating its financial results. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Maxar, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 950 M
EBIT 2019 292 M
Net income 2019 38,7 M
Debt 2019 3 136 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -5,94x
EV / Sales2019 1,91x
EV / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 594 M
