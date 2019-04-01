Maxar Technologies' : MDA to Provide Design Services for the Electronic Warfare Suite for the Canadian Surface Combatant

MDA continues positive momentum to provide game-changing defence capabilities

MONTREAL, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - MDA, a Maxar company (NYSE: MAXR) (TSX: MAXR), today announced that it has signed a CAD $4 million contract with Lockheed Martin Canada for the initial phase of design work for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) ship's Electronic Warfare system. Lockheed Martin Canada was selected as the winning bidder for the CSC program by Irving Shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding is the CSC Prime Contractor and will build 15 ships at Halifax Shipyard.

This design work is expected to become the basis for the manufacture, integration, installation and commissioning of the Electronic Warfare equipment on the Royal Canadian Navy's next-generation CSC ships.

"MDA is very pleased to be able to play such a critical role in supplying systems for the Canadian Surface Combatant program," said Mike Greenley, group president of MDA. "We are proud to support Lockheed Martin Canada by leveraging MDA's deep Canadian expertise in project management, system engineering, electronics, antennas, signal processing and software. This initial contract represents the first phase of what we anticipate will become a decades-long journey as a tier-1 partner on the Lockheed Martin Canada team."

The CSC is a globally deployable, multi-role warship designed to meet the distinctive mission requirements of the Royal Canadian Navy. MDA is partnered with other industry leaders including BAE Systems, CAE, Lockheed Martin Canada, L3 Technologies and Ultra Electronics as Canada's Combat Ship Team to provide the Royal Canadian Navy the most advanced and modern warship design. Purposely designed for anti-submarine warfare and capable of performing a variety of missions in any part of the world, the CSC is acoustically quiet, versatile, highly survivable, and reconfigurable for future modernization. The most recent Canadian Defence Policy stated that 15 of these ships will be built in Canada over the next 25 years and will serve the Royal Canadian Navy for decades to come.

About Maxar Technologies

As a global leader of advanced space technology solutions, Maxar is at the nexus of the new space economy, developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems that unlock the promise of space for commercial and government markets. The operations of DigitalGlobe, SSL and Radiant Solutions were unified under the Maxar brand in February; MDA continues to operate as an independent business unit within the Maxar organization. As a trusted partner with 5,900 employees in over 30 global locations, Maxar provides vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics to help customers anticipate and address their most complex mission-critical challenges with confidence. Every day, billions of people rely on Maxar to communicate, share information and data, and deliver insights that Build a Better World. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

