Maxar Technologies : Hosts Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Maxar Technologies (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.)
(NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR), a global technology innovator powering the new
space economy, was honored to host the Prime Minister of Canada, the
Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, at its Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec,
satellite manufacturing facilities on August 9 to view the final phases
of construction of the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM). Also on
hand for the visit was Canadian Space Agency (CSA) Astronaut Jeremy
Hansen.
The RCM satellites are being built for the CSA and represent the third
generation of this synthetic aperture radar satellite technology that
MDA has built for the Canadian government. The satellite system is
designed primarily for maritime surveillance, disaster management and
ecosystem monitoring and will allow Canada to keep an eye on its oceans,
forests, wetlands, farmlands, natural resources, transportation
corridors and ocean approaches. The three spacecraft will be launched
together on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in
California later this year.
During his visit, the Prime Minister helped to place a thermal blanket
on one of the satellites to protect it from the extreme temperatures in
space. He also witnessed the Industry 4.0 advanced digital manufacturing
techniques that MDA has developed to manufacture high-tech solutions for
space systems.
“It was a tremendous honor to showcase our technology to the Prime
Minister and share the achievements of our strong partnership with the
Canadian Space Agency,” said Maxar President and CEO Howard Lance. “MDA
has been a leader in space-based radar for five decades, now working in
concert with Maxar’s three other industry-leading companies to
accelerate innovation for the new space economy.”
“The RADARSAT program, including RADARSAT-1 and RADARSAT-2, has put
Canada and MDA in a global leadership position for space-based radar
technology and applications, and RCM will to extend and enhance this
position,” said MDA Group President Mike Greenley. “This program would
not be possible without contributions from across MDA’s facilities and
employees in Richmond, Brampton, Halifax, Montreal and St. Hubert, and
our supplier chain of more than 125 Canadian companies in seven
provinces.”
