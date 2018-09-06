Maxar Technologies : rsquo; Radiant Solutions Partners with TellusLabs to Provide Advanced Agricultural Intelligence Solutions

Log in
09/06/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

Radiant Solutions, a Maxar Technologies company (formerly MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.), and TellusLabs, a satellite imagery and machine learning company, today announced a partnership to jointly offer agricultural intelligence products revealing insight on the world’s food supply, for the remainder of the Northern Hemisphere’s 2018 agricultural growing season and into the start of the Southern Hemisphere’s growing season. This alliance illustrates a significant opportunity for customers such as commodity traders, food companies and government agencies who need better intelligence regarding the world’s current crop conditions to benefit from more accurate insights into end of season expectations delivered through the partnership’s joint solutions.

Radiant Solutions’ Weather Desk™, an information platform enabled by advanced analytics applied to weather data, provides daily agricultural insights into how weather conditions are impacting agricultural markets. TellusLabs’ Kernel, enabled by machine learning applied to satellite imagery, provides insights into crop yields and agricultural forecasting. The combined offerings deliver users an information advantage by helping them to leverage the power of advanced analytics applied to persistent and pervasive weather and imagery data to derive insights into the agricultural supply chain dynamically and at a global scale.

“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with the TellusLabs team and the opportunity to offer Weather Desk™ users unique access to the TellusLabs Kernel application,” said Travis Hartman, Senior Director of Commercial Programs at Radiant Solutions.

“Weather is a crucial part of the macro picture for agriculture, just like satellite imagery. We’re thrilled to be working with Radiant to make sure decision-makers in the agriculture space get the best of Kernel and Weather Desk™,” said David Potere, CEO of TellusLabs. “Tectonic shifts are taking place in both the agriculture and analytics sectors, and we’re convinced that the best solutions will come from collaborations like this one.”

Through the partnership, qualifying Weather Desk™ customers can purchase discounted access to TellusLabs’ Kernel product and Kernel customers may also have discounted access to Weather Desk™. Please contact your TellusLabs (business@telluslabs.com) or Radiant Solutions (weatherdesk@radiantsolutions.com) representative for details.

About Radiant Solutions

Radiant Solutions provides highly specialized, innovative geospatial multisource data, analytics, software, and services to deliver critical insights and intelligence where and when it matters. Poised to transform how customers support global mapping and intelligence missions at scale, Radiant Solutions harnesses the proliferation of pervasive information-gathering sensors, open-source software, cloud computing, machine learning, and big data analytics. Our combined team of over 1,000 sensor and spacecraft engineers, geospatial analysts, weather and ocean experts, developers, data scientists, and DevOps engineers delivers innovative geospatial solutions that keep our nation safe, protect critical infrastructure, and preserve scarce natural resources. Building on the legacy of MDA Information Systems, RadiantBlue, DigitalGlobe Intelligence Solutions, and HumanGeo, the newly combined Radiant Solutions has a strong track record with its advanced capabilities, open approach, and experience supporting missions that helps customers in the GEOINT community reach critical decisions faster and with greater accuracy. Radiant Solutions is based in Herndon, VA with major offices across Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Michigan, and Colorado. Radiant Solutions is a business unit of Maxar Technologies, a U.S. operating company (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR). For more information visit: www.RadiantSolutions.com.

About TellusLabs

TellusLabs is a Boston-based satellite imagery and machine learning company building a living map of the world's food supply. For the past two years, its agricultural insights product, Kernel, has predicted US soy and corn yields ahead of the US govt. They have been featured in MIT Tech Review and TechCrunch and have been recognized as a New England VC Company of the Year, MassChallenge Diamond Award Winner, FIA Innovator of the Year and Singularity University Global Grand Challenge Winner.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 2 838 M
EBIT 2018 318 M
Net income 2018 16,4 M
Debt 2018 3 902 M
Yield 2018 4,68%
P/E ratio 2018 142,57
P/E ratio 2019 33,54
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,18x
Capitalization 2 412 M
Managers
NameTitle
Howard L. Lance President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Lawrence Phillips Chairman
Timothy M. Hascall Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD-49.59%1 737
CISCO SYSTEMS23.42%224 469
QUALCOMM9.31%102 808
ERICSSON41.76%28 519
ARISTA NETWORKS INC15.58%21 685
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS41.04%20 798
