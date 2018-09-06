Maxar Technologies : rsquo; Radiant Solutions Partners with TellusLabs to Provide Advanced Agricultural Intelligence Solutions

Radiant Solutions, a Maxar Technologies company (formerly MacDonald,
Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.), and TellusLabs, a satellite imagery and
machine learning company, today announced a partnership to jointly offer
agricultural intelligence products revealing insight on the world’s food
supply, for the remainder of the Northern Hemisphere’s 2018 agricultural
growing season and into the start of the Southern Hemisphere’s growing
season. This alliance illustrates a significant opportunity for
customers such as commodity traders, food companies and government
agencies who need better intelligence regarding the world’s current crop
conditions to benefit from more accurate insights into end of season
expectations delivered through the partnership’s joint solutions.
Radiant Solutions’ Weather Desk™, an information platform enabled
by advanced analytics applied to weather data, provides daily
agricultural insights into how weather conditions are impacting
agricultural markets. TellusLabs’ Kernel, enabled by machine
learning applied to satellite imagery, provides insights into crop
yields and agricultural forecasting. The combined offerings deliver
users an information advantage by helping them to leverage the power of
advanced analytics applied to persistent and pervasive weather and
imagery data to derive insights into the agricultural supply chain
dynamically and at a global scale.
“We are incredibly excited about our partnership with the TellusLabs
team and the opportunity to offer Weather Desk™ users unique
access to the TellusLabs Kernel application,” said Travis Hartman,
Senior Director of Commercial Programs at Radiant Solutions.
“Weather is a crucial part of the macro picture for agriculture, just
like satellite imagery. We’re thrilled to be working with Radiant to
make sure decision-makers in the agriculture space get the best of Kernel
and Weather Desk™,” said David Potere, CEO of TellusLabs.
“Tectonic shifts are taking place in both the agriculture and analytics
sectors, and we’re convinced that the best solutions will come from
collaborations like this one.”
Through the partnership, qualifying Weather Desk™ customers can
purchase discounted access to TellusLabs’ Kernel product and Kernel
customers may also have discounted access to Weather Desk™.
Please contact your TellusLabs (business@telluslabs.com)
or Radiant Solutions (weatherdesk@radiantsolutions.com)
representative for details.
About Radiant Solutions
Radiant Solutions provides highly specialized, innovative geospatial
multisource data, analytics, software, and services to deliver critical
insights and intelligence where and when it matters. Poised to transform
how customers support global mapping and intelligence missions at scale,
Radiant Solutions harnesses the proliferation of pervasive
information-gathering sensors, open-source software, cloud computing,
machine learning, and big data analytics. Our combined team of over
1,000 sensor and spacecraft engineers, geospatial analysts, weather and
ocean experts, developers, data scientists, and DevOps engineers
delivers innovative geospatial solutions that keep our nation safe,
protect critical infrastructure, and preserve scarce natural resources.
Building on the legacy of MDA Information Systems, RadiantBlue,
DigitalGlobe Intelligence Solutions, and HumanGeo, the newly combined
Radiant Solutions has a strong track record with its advanced
capabilities, open approach, and experience supporting missions that
helps customers in the GEOINT community reach critical decisions faster
and with greater accuracy. Radiant Solutions is based in Herndon, VA
with major offices across Virginia, Maryland, Florida, Michigan, and
Colorado. Radiant Solutions is a business unit of Maxar Technologies, a
U.S. operating company (NYSE: MAXR; TSX: MAXR). For more information
visit: www.RadiantSolutions.com.
About TellusLabs
TellusLabs
is a Boston-based satellite imagery and machine learning company
building a living map of the world's food supply. For the past two
years, its agricultural insights product, Kernel,
has predicted US soy and corn yields ahead of the US govt. They have
been featured in MIT
Tech Review and TechCrunch
and have been recognized as a New England VC Company
of the Year, MassChallenge Diamond
Award Winner, FIA Innovator
of the Year and Singularity University Global
Grand Challenge Winner.
