Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Announces Investigation into Maxar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXR)

Maxar’s goal is to be the world’s leading end-to-end space systems and
geospatial services provider. The Company aims to achieve this vision by
affordably solving its customers’ critical space and geospatial mission
needs with tailored, integrated offerings provided through a range of
business models.
This investigation concerns whether Maxar’s filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission contained untrue statements of
material fact or omitted material information.
On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital Management (“Spruce Point”)
published a research report regarding Maxar. Spruce Point argued, in
part, that Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting
schemes Spruce Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%.”
Specifically, the report alleged that Maxar had used its acquisition of
DigitalGlobe “to inflate intangible assets” and had “amended its
post-retirement benefit plan to book one-time gains” in a manner that
“was not fully disclosed across its investor communications.”
On this news, Maxar’s stock price fell more than 13% on August 7, 2018,
to close at $38.44, down from its previous close of $44.41.
