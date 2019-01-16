Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Maxar Technologies Ltd. Investors (MAXR)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a global investors rights law
firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of
investors that purchased or otherwise acquired Maxar Technologies Ltd.
(“Maxar” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MAXR)
securities between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Maxar investors have until March 15, 2019 to
file a lead plaintiff motion.
On August 7, 2018, Spruce Point Capital published a report claiming that
Maxar “has pulled one of the most aggressive accounting schemes Spruce
Point has ever seen to inflate Non-IFRS earnings by 79%,” and that the
Company’s “$3.7 billion of rising debt with almost no cash and free cash
flow” necessitates that Maxar “eliminate its dividend immediately, or
risk wiping out equity holders.” On this news, Maxar’s share price fell
more than 13% on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
Then, on January 7, 2019, Maxar disclosed that WorldView-4 had
experienced a failure in its CMGs, preventing the satellite from
collecting imagery due to the loss of an axis of stability. On this
news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.69 per share, or 48.5%, over the
following two trading sessions, to close at $6.03 on January 8, 2019.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the defendants
failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its
intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s
highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or
ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a
result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading
at all relevant times.
