Maxar Technologies Ltd    MAXR

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD (MAXR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/15 04:00:00 pm
7.37 CAD   -11.10%
Federman & Sherwood : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies, Inc.

01/15/2019 | 04:23pm EST

Federman & Sherwood announces that on January 14, 2019, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is March 29, 2018 through January 7, 2019.

Plaintiff seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Maxar Technologies, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period and are therefore a member of the Class as described above. You may move the Court no later than Friday, March 15, 2019 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the entire Class. However, in order to do so, you must meet certain legal requirements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this or any other securities litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice or preservation of your rights, please contact:

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Email to: rkh@federmanlaw.com
Or, visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
