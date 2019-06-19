MaxCyte : Annual Report

MaxCyte, Inc.

('MaxCyte' or the 'Company')

2018 Annual Report

Gaithersburg, Maryland - 19 June 2019:

MaxCyte (LSE: MXCT, MXCS), the global cell-based medicines and life sciences company,

announces that copies of the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts have been sent to Stockholders and are available on the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.maxcyte.com.

MaxCyte also announces that its Annual General Meeting of Stockholders is planned to be held on 31 October 2019. Formal notice and resolutions, along with the Annual Meeting Proxy Card, will be circulated in September 2019 to Stockholders of record at that time.

