MaxCyte to Host Capital Markets Day Today

Gaithersburg, Maryland - 11 July 2019: MaxCyte (LSE: MXCT, MXCS), the global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, is today hosting a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts in London.

Doug Doerfler, Chief Executive Officer, will host the event with other members of Maxcyte's commercial, medical and financial leadership team and leading key opinion leaders from the fields of cell and gene therapy and immuno-oncology. The event will include presentations on MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology, which underlies MaxCyte's 70+ partnered programme licenses, and the differentiation of its CARMA™ platform, as well as a live demonstration of its recently announced ExPERT™ family of instruments.

The agenda follows:

Welcome and Introduction - Doug Doerfler, President & Chief Executive Officer · Customer Focus / Product and Applications Innovation - Brad Calvin, EVP, Global Commercial Operations · Enabling Technologies: Role of Flow Electroporation - John McCafferty, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IONTAS · Immuno-Oncology Landscape and CARMA Differentiation - Christina M. Annunziata, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator and Clinical Director, National Cancer Institute · CARMA - the Clinical Pathway and Future Opportunities - Claudio Dansky Ullmann, MD, Chief Medical Officer · Financial Overview - Ron Holtz, Chief Financial Officer · Closing and Questions - Doug Doerfler, President & Chief Executive Officer

The meeting will be held at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Row, London, EC4M 7LS. The event will start at 15:00 BST, and will conclude with an informal drinks and networking session from approximately 17:30 BST.

A video recording of all presentations will be available on the MaxCyte website shortly after the event.

Please contact maxcyte@consilium-comms.comif you would like to attend today's event and have not already registered.

No new price sensitive information will be disclosed on this day. A trading update will be announced on 17 July 2019.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company applying its proprietary cell engineering platform to deliver the advances of cell-based medicine to patients with high unmet medical needs. MaxCyte is developing novel CARMA therapies for its own pipeline, with its first drug candidate in a Phase I clinical trial. CARMA is MaxCyte's mRNA-based proprietary therapeutic platform for autologous cell therapy for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition, through its life sciences business, MaxCyte leverages its Flow Electroporation technology to enable its biopharmaceutical partners to advance the development of innovative medicines, particularly in cell therapy. MaxCyte has placed its flow electroporation instruments worldwide, with all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. The Company now has more than 70 partnered programmelicenses in cell therapy with more than 35 licensed for clinical use, including four announced commercial licenses covering potentially more than 30 products with aggregate potential milestones of more than $250M. With its robust delivery technology platform, MaxCyte helps its partners to unlock the full potential of their products. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

