Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  MaxCyte Inc    MXCT

MAXCYTE INC

(MXCT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/10 11:35:15 am
127 GBp   -1.17%
02:33aMAXCYTE : to Host Capital Markets Day Today
PU
06/19MAXCYTE : Annual Report
PU
05/29SAVE THE DATE : Capital Markets Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MaxCyte : to Host Capital Markets Day Today

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:33am EDT

MaxCyte, Inc.

('MaxCyte' or the 'Company')

MaxCyte to Host Capital Markets Day Today

Gaithersburg, Maryland - 11 July 2019: MaxCyte (LSE: MXCT, MXCS), the global cell-based therapies and life sciences company, is today hosting a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts in London.

Doug Doerfler, Chief Executive Officer, will host the event with other members of Maxcyte's commercial, medical and financial leadership team and leading key opinion leaders from the fields of cell and gene therapy and immuno-oncology. The event will include presentations on MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology, which underlies MaxCyte's 70+ partnered programme licenses, and the differentiation of its CARMA™ platform, as well as a live demonstration of its recently announced ExPERT™ family of instruments.

The agenda follows:

· Welcome and Introduction - Doug Doerfler, President & Chief Executive Officer· Customer Focus / Product and Applications Innovation - Brad Calvin, EVP, Global Commercial Operations· Enabling Technologies: Role of Flow Electroporation - John McCafferty, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, IONTAS· Immuno-Oncology Landscape and CARMA Differentiation - Christina M. Annunziata, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator and Clinical Director, National Cancer Institute· CARMA - the Clinical Pathway and Future Opportunities - Claudio Dansky Ullmann, MD, Chief Medical Officer· Financial Overview - Ron Holtz, Chief Financial Officer· Closing and Questions - Doug Doerfler, President & Chief Executive Officer

Event details

The meeting will be held at the London Stock Exchange, 10 Paternoster Row, London, EC4M 7LS. The event will start at 15:00 BST, and will conclude with an informal drinks and networking session from approximately 17:30 BST.

A video recording of all presentations will be available on the MaxCyte website shortly after the event.

Please contact maxcyte@consilium-comms.comif you would like to attend today's event and have not already registered.

No new price sensitive information will be disclosed on this day. A trading update will be announced on 17 July 2019.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company applying its proprietary cell engineering platform to deliver the advances of cell-based medicine to patients with high unmet medical needs. MaxCyte is developing novel CARMA therapies for its own pipeline, with its first drug candidate in a Phase I clinical trial. CARMA is MaxCyte's mRNA-based proprietary therapeutic platform for autologous cell therapy for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition, through its life sciences business, MaxCyte leverages its Flow Electroporation technology to enable its biopharmaceutical partners to advance the development of innovative medicines, particularly in cell therapy. MaxCyte has placed its flow electroporation instruments worldwide, with all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. The Company now has more than 70 partnered programmelicenses in cell therapy with more than 35 licensed for clinical use, including four announced commercial licenses covering potentially more than 30 products with aggregate potential milestones of more than $250M. With its robust delivery technology platform, MaxCyte helps its partners to unlock the full potential of their products. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

For further information, please contact:

MaxCyte Inc.

Doug Doerfler, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Holtz, Chief Financial Officer

+1 301 944 1660

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker

Panmure Gordon

Emma Earl

Freddy Crossley

Corporate Broking

James Stearns

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

Joint Corporate Broker

Numis Securities Limited

James Black

Duncan Monteith

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Financial PR Adviser

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Chris Welsh

Sukaina Virji

+44 (0)203 709 5700

maxcyte@consilium-comms.com

Disclaimer

MaxCyte Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 06:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAXCYTE INC
02:33aMAXCYTE : to Host Capital Markets Day Today
PU
06/19MAXCYTE : Annual Report
PU
05/29SAVE THE DATE : Capital Markets Day
PU
05/09MAXCYTE : Progresses Phase I Clinical Trial of Lead mRNA-based Cell Therapy from..
AQ
05/09MAXCYTE : Progresses Phase I Clinical Trial of Lead mRNA-based Cell Therapy from..
AQ
05/02MAXCYTE : Presents at 22nd Annual ASGCT Meeting on Manufacturing Process for Fir..
AQ
05/01MAXCYTE : ASGCT Presentation on First CARMA Drug Candidate
PU
04/24MAXCYTE : Final Results for Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
04/09MAXCYTE : Launches ExPERT Cellular Engineering Technology Platform
AQ
04/08MAXCYTE : Launch of ExPERTT Instrument Family
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20,6 M
EBIT 2019 -13,8 M
Net income 2019 -14,1 M
Finance 2019 11,4 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -6,40x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,92x
EV / Sales2019 3,87x
EV / Sales2020 3,76x
Capitalization 91,0 M
Chart MAXCYTE INC
Duration : Period :
MaxCyte Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXCYTE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,21  $
Last Close Price 1,59  $
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 165%
Spread / Lowest Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas A. Doerfler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Stark Thompson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Bradley Calvin Executive VP-Global Commercial Operations
Ronald E. Holtz CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Claudio Dansky Ullmann Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXCYTE INC-32.80%91
GILEAD SCIENCES7.85%87 140
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS7.88%45 677
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-19.30%33 514
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC38.41%11 182
GENMAB11.90%11 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About