Save the Date: Capital Markets Day

05/29/2019 | 02:19am EDT

MaxCyte, Inc.

('MaxCyte' or the 'Company')

Save the Date: Capital Markets Day

Gaithersburg, Maryland - 29 MAY2019: MaxCyte (LSE: MXCT, MXCS), the global cell-based medicines and life sciences company, will host a Capital Markets Day for analysts and institutional investors on Thursday 11 July, from 15.00 - 17.30 BST in London.

Discussion topics will include MaxCyte's partner programmes and in-house oncology pipeline, and trends in the cell therapy industry. Demonstrations will also be given of the Company's new products. Light refreshments will be available after the presentations, with the opportunity for an informal Q&A with the MaxCyte management team.

Further details of the event will follow.

To register your interest or for more information, please contact Sarah Downing on 020 7886 2910 or via email at sarah.downing@panmure.com.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a global clinical-stage cell-based therapies and life sciences company applying its proprietary cell engineering platform to deliver the advances of cell-based therapy to patients with high unmet medical needs. MaxCyte is developing novel CARMA™ therapies for its own pipeline, with its first drug candidate in a Phase I clinical trial. CARMA is MaxCyte's mRNA-based proprietary therapeutic platform for autologous cell therapy for the treatment of solid cancers. In addition, through its life sciences business, MaxCyte leverages its Flow Electroporation® Technology to enable its biopharmaceutical partners to advance the development of innovative medicines, particularly in cell therapy. MaxCyte has placed its flow electroporation instruments worldwide, with all of the top ten global biopharmaceutical companies. The Company now has more than 70 partnered programme licenses in cell therapy with more than 35 licensed for clinical use, including four announced commercial licenses covering potentially more than 30 products with aggregate potential milestones of more than $250m plus significant additional potential milestones from the multi-drug commercial agreement with Kite announced 1 March 2019. With its robust delivery technology platform, MaxCyte helps its partners to unlock the full potential of their products. For more information, visit www.maxcyte.com.

For further information, please contact:

MaxCyte Inc.

Doug Doerfler, Chief Executive Officer

Ron Holtz, Chief Financial Officer

+1 301 944 1660

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Panmure Gordon

Emma Earl

Freddy Crossley

Corporate Broking

James Stearns

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

Financial PR Adviser

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott

Chris Welsh

Sukaina Virji

+44 (0)203 709 5700

maxcyte@consilium-comms.com

Disclaimer

MaxCyte Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 06:18:01 UTC
