Maxell : Announcement about completion of acquisition of shares of Izumi Products Company and change of corporate name

Announcement about completion of acquisition of shares of

Izumi Products Company and change of corporate name

Tokyo, October 1, 2018－Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (TSE: 6810) announced about acquisition of shares of Izumi Products Company (hereinafter "Izumi Products") through joint investment with Development Bank of Japan Inc. (hereinafter "DBJ") and inclusion of Izumi Products as subsidiary of the Company, on August 6, 2018. Relating to this, the Company announced today that the acquisition of shares of Izumi Products through the intermediate holding company, Maxell Special Purpose Co., Ltd. under the Share Purchase Agreement with the sellers of shares of Izumi Products, TMCAP2011 Limited Partnership and Mercuria Japan Industrial Growth Fund has been completed.

And the Company has included Izumi Products as its consolidated subsidiary as of today.

Also, regarding corporate name of Izumi Products, it is planned to be changed to "Maxell Izumi Co.,

Ltd." as of April 1, 2019 after completion of necessary procedures.

The Company targets expansion of business and improvement of profitability by integrating business of hydraulic tools and electric home appliances owned by Izumi Products, and realizing entry to new business and synergy effect with existing business of the Company.

1. Profile of Izumi Products

(1)Name Izumi Products Company (Planned to be changed to "Maxell Izumi Co., Ltd." as of April 1, 2019.) (2)Address 3039 Sasaga, Matsumoto-shi, Nagano, Japan (3)Representative Mr. Juichiro Shima, President and Chief Executive Officer (4)Description of Business Production and sales of electric home appliances and hydraulic tools. (5)Capital 3,080 million yen (6)Number of employees 318 (7)Major Shareholder and holding ratio Maxell Special Purpose Co., Ltd. 100%* *The Company indirectly holds 40% of shares of Izumi Products by holding 40% of shares of Maxell Special Purpose Co., Ltd. By Shareholders' Agreement between the Company and DBJ, the Company has substantial control rights and includes Izumi Products as consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

2. Future Forecast

The Company is planning to reflect the financial results of Izumi Products from the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2019.

The influence to the consolidated financial forecast of Fiscal Year 2018 ending March 31, 2019 is now under examination. If there will be anything must be disclosed relating to this matter, the Company will disclose it immediately.

