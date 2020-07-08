Maxim Integrated Products : Industry's Thinnest Dual-Photodetector Optical Sensor Solution by Maxim Integrated Accelerates Time to Market for Wearable Health and Fitness Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quickly and easily design sensors into places where they never used to fit with the thinnest optical sensor solution for wearable health and fitness products: the MAXM86146 dual-photodetector optical sensor solution from Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). The turnkey drop-in module includes built-in algorithms for heart-rate and oxygen-saturation (SpO 2 ) monitoring, as well as advanced activity classification. Its small size and ease of design enable innovative biosensing features in less space and support the rapid development of accurate, continuous health-monitoring devices.

The MAXM86146 offers designers of advanced wearable products the ability to achieve a 45 percent thinner optical design versus a discrete approach. Additionally, the module offers ready-to-use biosensing algorithms that measure vital signs to the most rigorous medical standards, allowing even more time to develop market-differentiating features. It saves designers up to six months in bringing new products to market and provides extra time and space to expand functionality.

The revolution in wearable health monitors is gaining momentum as it provides unprecedented access to health insights which help medical professionals and end-users proactively manage preventative care needs and chronic conditions. Developers strive to continue this momentum by creating innovative solutions to provide deeper insight into health conditions and open doors to improve wellness.

Key Advantages

Smallest Size : Provides the world's thinnest dual-photodetector optical sensor solution to enable lighter, more compact power-efficient devices; Combines two photodiodes, an optical AFE and a microcontroller with built-in algorithms (activity classification, heart rate, SpO 2 ) in a 0.88mm package that is 45 percent thinner versus a discrete approach.

Faster Time-to-Market : Drop-in module solution cuts development time by up to six months.

: Drop-in module solution cuts development time by up to six months. Innovation Focus: With ready-to-go algorithms that measure key vital signs, developers can focus on expanding functionality instead of algorithm development.

Commentary

"By cutting our development time, Maxim Integrated's state-of-the-art optical sensor solution enabled us to leap-frog the competition by allowing us to focus on new feature introductions," said Satish Movva , founder and CEO of CarePredict. "In addition, caregivers got unprecedented remote access to the activity and behavior indicators of seniors through the CarePredict wearable to help manage their health conditions from afar."

"Design space and time-to-market are at a premium for designers of next-generation wearable healthcare monitors," said Andrew Baker , managing director, Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "With the world's thinnest dual-photodetector optical sensor solution, we enable greater capacity for designers to rapidly introduce innovative capabilities."

Availability and Pricing

The MAXM86146CFU+ is available at Maxim Integrated's website for $5.84 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAXM86146EVSYS# evaluation kit is available for $150

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

