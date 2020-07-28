|
Maxim Integrated Products : Reports Results For The Fourth Quarter Of Fiscal 2020
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) reported net revenue of $545 million for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ended June 27, 2020, a 3% decrease from the $562 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 2% decrease from the same quarter of last year.
"Strong performance by our manufacturing operations, including our test facilities in the Philippines, resulted in better-than-expected June quarter revenue and earnings per share. I'm very proud of the resilience of our company, as shown by our ability to navigate these unprecedented times. We remain highly profitable due to our diversified business model and outstanding product portfolio," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter Results
Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the June quarter was $0.77, which benefitted from a net tax reserve release of $45 million. The results were affected by $9 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of charges related to acquisitions and expenses related to COVID-19 response programs. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.58. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.
Cash Flow Items
At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.6 billion, down $72 million from the prior quarter.
Notable items included:
- Cash flow from operations: $212 million
- Capital expenditures: $16 million
- Dividends paid: $128 million ($0.48 per share)
- Stock repurchases: $82 million
Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $734 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
Dividend and Stock Repurchase
A cash dividend of $0.48 per share will be paid on September 11, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 27, 2020. We will not declare or pay a dividend in any of the next succeeding four fiscal quarters and have suspended our open market stock repurchase program as the Merger Agreement between the Company and Analog Devices restricts our ability to declare dividends and repurchase shares of our common stock.
Due to the pending transaction with Analog Devices, Maxim Integrated will not be hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance. Investors are requested to review our Investor Relations website for the quarterly financial highlights and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 27, 2020
March 28, 2020
June 29, 2019
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Net revenues
$ 545,369
$ 561,916
$ 556,545
$ 2,191,395
$ 2,314,329
Cost of goods sold
183,001
195,479
200,154
758,743
813,823
Gross margin
362,368
366,437
356,391
1,432,652
1,500,506
Operating expenses:
Research and development
110,173
109,091
105,136
440,166
435,222
Selling, general and administrative
72,893
71,643
75,130
296,722
308,617
Intangible asset amortization
810
756
756
3,078
3,041
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
753
Severance and restructuring expenses
678
523
1,715
5,363
5,632
Other operating expenses (income), net
(173)
1,077
83
929
143
Total operating expenses
184,381
183,090
182,820
746,258
753,408
Operating income
177,987
183,347
173,571
686,394
747,098
Interest and other income (expense), net
(8,488)
(1,622)
4,079
(8,298)
7,323
Income before taxes
169,499
181,725
177,650
678,096
754,421
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1)(2)
(37,799)
20,535
(189,908)
23,402
(73,065)
Net income
$ 207,298
$ 161,190
$ 367,558
$ 654,694
$ 827,486
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.78
$ 0.60
$ 1.35
$ 2.43
$ 3.01
Diluted
$ 0.77
$ 0.59
$ 1.33
$ 2.41
$ 2.97
Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:
Basic
266,639
269,003
272,382
269,341
274,966
Diluted
268,777
271,579
275,834
272,028
278,777
Dividends paid per share
$ 0.48
$ 0.48
$ 0.46
$ 1.92
$ 1.84
SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 27, 2020
March 28, 2020
June 29, 2019
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
(in thousands)
Cost of goods sold:
Intangible asset amortization
$ 3,528
$ 3,111
$ 4,038
$ 12,860
$ 22,829
Cost of COVID-19 response programs
1,591
2,025
-
3,616
-
Total
$ 5,119
$ 5,136
$ 11,759
$ 16,476
$ 22,829
Operating expenses:
Intangible asset amortization
$ 810
$ 756
$ 756
$ 3,078
$ 3,041
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
753
Severance and restructuring
678
523
1,715
5,363
5,632
Other operating expenses (income), net
(173)
1,077
(3)
83
928
143
Total
$ 1,315
$ 2,356
$ 2,554
$ 9,369
$ 9,569
Interest and other expense (income), net
$ 1,484
$ (587)
$ (2,980)
$ (541)
$ (4,565)
Total
$ 1,484
$ (587)
$ (2,980)
$ (541)
$ (4,565)
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes:
Impact of U.S. tax legislation (1)
$ 6,486
$ -
$ 47,703
$ 6,486
$ 68,729
Impact of income tax audit settlements (2)
(51,197)
-
(251,599)
(51,197)
(251,599)
Total
$ (44,711)
$ -
$ (203,896)
$ (44,711)
$ (182,870)
(1) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.
(2) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.
(3) Includes approximately $0.5 million of acquisition-related costs and $0.5 million of cost related to COVID-19 response programs.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
June 27, 2020
March 28, 2020
June 29, 2019
(in thousands)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,578,670
$ 1,638,667
$ 1,757,342
Short-term investments
35,536
47,109
140,990
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
1,614,206
1,685,776
1,898,332
Accounts receivable, net
404,778
378,273
360,016
Inventories
259,626
220,686
246,512
Other current assets
39,219
25,288
34,640
Total current assets
2,317,829
2,310,023
2,539,500
Property, plant and equipment, net
550,406
564,636
577,722
Intangible assets, net
87,959
44,642
56,242
Goodwill
562,540
532,251
532,251
Other assets
110,569
97,383
38,267
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 3,629,303
$ 3,548,935
$ 3,743,982
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 91,982
$ 83,519
$ 84,335
Price adjustment and other revenue reserves
148,916
111,235
100,490
Income taxes payable
43,457
39,809
33,765
Accrued salary and related expenses
126,751
122,220
118,704
Accrued expenses
42,228
31,143
33,873
Total current liabilities
453,334
387,926
371,167
Long-term debt
994,022
993,663
992,584
Income taxes payable
385,072
434,415
469,418
Other liabilities
139,418
112,988
65,537
Total liabilities
1,971,846
1,928,992
1,898,706
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and capital in excess of par value
266
267
272
Retained earnings
1,671,786
1,632,325
1,856,358
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(14,595)
(12,649)
(11,354)
Total stockholders' equity
1,657,457
1,619,943
1,845,276
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 3,629,303
$ 3,548,935
$ 3,743,982
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 27, 2020
March 28, 2020
June 29, 2019
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 207,298
$ 161,190
$ 367,558
$ 654,694
$ 827,486
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Stock-based compensation
23,290
23,403
22,004
95,431
86,977
Depreciation and amortization
36,384
24,141
25,569
108,533
110,745
Deferred taxes
14,386
(3,161)
26,118
8,994
13,957
Loss from sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment
557
145
643
1,191
3,967
Other adjustments
2,127
3,265
(268)
11,353
(3)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, price adjustment and other revenue reserves
13,603
(23,933)
15,615
6,091
21,090
Inventories
(34,562)
3,308
26,383
(8,671)
36,003
Other assets
(25,769)
(4,710)
(11,875)
(86,299)
(14,901)
Accounts payable
5,405
(2,655)
699
7,594
(10,272)
Income taxes payable
(45,855)
2,174
(229,776)
(74,814)
(176,114)
All other accrued liabilities
15,465
26,624
(5,203)
76,758
(23,095)
Net cash provided by operating activities
212,329
209,791
237,467
800,855
875,840
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(15,680)
(17,068)
(30,653)
(67,049)
(82,823)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
124
97
306
392
340
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities
1,290
-
-
1,290
30,192
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities
10,734
15,485
103,431
104,286
1,130,514
Payment in connection with business acquisition, net of cash acquired
(69,270)
-
-
(69,270)
(2,949)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
(214,587)
Purchases of investments in privately-held companies
(1,840)
(120)
(1,500)
(1,960)
(3,176)
Proceeds from sale of investments in privately-held companies
205
173
-
378
-
Other investing activities
2
(50)
(60)
(116)
(600)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(74,435)
(1,483)
71,524
(32,049)
856,911
Cash flows from financing activities:
Contingent consideration paid
-
-
-
(8,000)
(9,052)
Net issuance of restricted stock units
(6,741)
(11,570)
(6,663)
(35,877)
(29,689)
Repayment of notes payable
-
-
-
-
(500,000)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
2,240
7,810
5,414
18,870
24,400
Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program
23,725
-
22,486
42,260
40,175
Repurchase of common stock
(82,299)
(157,003)
(102,104)
(440,811)
(539,151)
Dividends paid
(128,058)
(129,072)
(125,345)
(517,162)
(505,576)
Net cash used in financing activities
(191,133)
(289,835)
(206,212)
(940,720)
(1,518,893)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(53,239)
(81,527)
102,779
(171,914)
213,858
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
$ 1,638,667
$ 1,720,194
$ 1,654,563
$ 1,757,342
$ 1,543,484
End of period
$ 1,585,428
$ 1,638,667
$ 1,757,342
$ 1,585,428
$ 1,757,342
Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments
$ 1,614,206
$ 1,685,776
$ 1,898,332
$ 1,614,206
$ 1,898,332
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,578,670
$ 1,638,667
$ 1,757,342
$ 1,578,670
$ 1,757,342
Restricted cash in Other assets
6,758
-
-
6,758
-
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$ 1,585,428
$ 1,638,667
$ 1,757,342
$ 1,585,428
$ 1,757,342
ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
June 27, 2020
March 28, 2020
June 29, 2019
June 27, 2020
June 29, 2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross
profit excluding special items:
GAAP gross profit
$ 362,368
$ 366,437
$ 356,391
$ 1,432,652
$ 1,500,506
GAAP gross profit %
66.4%
65.2%
64.0%
65.4%
64.8%
Special items:
Intangible asset amortization
3,528
3,111
4,038
12,860
22,829
Cost of COVID-19 response programs
1,591
2,025
-
3,616
-
Total special items
5,119
5,136
4,038
16,476
22,829
GAAP gross profit excluding special items
$ 367,487
$ 371,573
$ 360,429
$ 1,449,128
$ 1,523,335
GAAP gross profit % excluding special items
67.4%
66.1%
64.8%
66.1%
65.8%
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP
operating expenses excluding special items:
GAAP operating expenses
$ 184,381
$ 183,090
$ 182,820
$ 746,258
$ 753,408
Special items:
Intangible asset amortization
810
756
756
3,078
3,041
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
753
Severance and restructuring
678
523
1,715
5,363
5,632
Other operating expenses (income), net
(173)
1,077
(1)
83
928
143
Total special items
1,315
2,356
2,554
9,369
9,569
GAAP operating expenses excluding special items
$ 183,066
$ 180,734
$ 180,266
$ 736,889
$ 743,839
Reconciliation of GAAP net income to GAAP net income
excluding special items:
GAAP net income
$ 207,298
$ 161,190
$ 367,558
$ 654,694
$ 827,486
Special items:
Intangible asset amortization
4,338
3,867
4,794
15,938
25,870
Cost of COVID-19 response programs
1,591
2,025
-
3,616
-
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
-
-
-
753
Severance and restructuring
678
523
1,715
5,363
5,632
Other operating expenses (income), net
(173)
1,077
(1)
83
928
143
Interest and other expense (income), net
1,484
(587)
(2,980)
(541)
(4,565)
Pre-tax total special items
7,918
6,905
3,612
25,304
27,833
Other income tax effects and adjustments (2)
(14,378)
(2,101)
(11,271)
(19,668)
4,747
Impact of U.S. tax legislation (3)
6,486
-
47,703
6,486
68,729
Impact of income tax audit settlements (4)
(51,197)
-
(251,599)
(51,197)
(251,599)
GAAP net income excluding special items
$ 156,127
$ 165,994
$ 156,003
$ 615,619
$ 677,196
GAAP net income per share excluding special items:
Basic
$ 0.59
$ 0.62
$ 0.57
$ 2.29
$ 2.46
Diluted
$ 0.58
$ 0.61
$ 0.57
$ 2.26
$ 2.43
Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share
excluding special items:
Basic
266,639
269,003
272,382
269,341
274,966
Diluted
268,777
271,579
275,834
272,028
278,777
(1) Includes approximately $0.5 million of acquisition-related costs and $0.5 million of cost related to COVID-19 response programs.
(2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.
(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.
(4) Includes effect of income tax audit settlements.
Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to the cost of COVID-19 response programs; intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:
GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items
The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization and cost of COVID-19 response programs. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.
GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items
The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.
GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items
The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, significant tax legislation, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency.
GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items
The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; cost of COVID-19 response programs; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.
"Safe Harbor" Statement
Except for historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations and price competition, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 29, 2019 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331619000024/0000743316-19-000024-index.htm.
All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.
About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.
Contact
Kathy Ta
Vice President, Investor Relations
(408) 601-5697
