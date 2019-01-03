Maxim Integrated Products : To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results

Log in
01/03/2019 | 04:06pm EST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will announce fiscal second quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. The full release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com.  

Logo for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Maxim Integrated)

The conference call and live webcast will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which may be accessed at investor.maximintegrated.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on January 29.

About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact:             

Kathy Ta


Vice President, Investor Relations


(408) 601-5697

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-integrated-to-announce-fiscal-second-quarter-2019-results-300772634.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations


© PRNewswire 2019
