Maxim Integrated Products : To Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

04/02/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will announce fiscal third quarter 2020 results after market close on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The full release will be available at investor.maximintegrated.com.

The conference call and live webcast will be held at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which may be accessed at investor.maximintegrated.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time on April 28.

About Maxim Integrated
Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

Contact: 

Kathy Ta


Vice President, Investor Relations


408-601-5697

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-integrated-to-announce-fiscal-third-quarter-2020-results-301034554.html

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations


© PRNewswire 2020
