Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.    MXIM

MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS, INC.

(MXIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maxim Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) to Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is fair to Maxim shareholders. On behalf of Maxim shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Maxim shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Maxim Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog Devices common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. Upon closing, current Analog Devices stockholders will own approximately 69% of the combined company, while Maxim stockholders will own approximately 31%.

The investigation concerns whether Maxim and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Maxim shareholders; (2) determine whether Analog Devices is underpaying for Maxim; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Maxim shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a Maxim shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-stock-merger-analog-devices-adi/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-sale-of-maxim-integrated-products-inc-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301092300.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS,
12:07pMAXIM MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Wheth..
PR
11:48aWall Street advances on positive start to earnings, vaccine hopes
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:56aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Maxim Integrated ..
PR
10:33aWall St advances on vaccine hopes, Pepsi boost
RE
10:06aChipmaker Analog Devices to buy rival Maxim for about $21 billion
RE
09:53aWall Street advances on positive start to earnings, vaccine hopes
RE
09:20a(MXIM) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Maxim Integrated Pro..
PR
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:13aMAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Chan..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group