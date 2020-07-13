Maxim Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) to Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is fair to Maxim shareholders. On behalf of Maxim shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Maxim shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Maxim Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of Analog Devices common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. Upon closing, current Analog Devices stockholders will own approximately 69% of the combined company, while Maxim stockholders will own approximately 31%.

The investigation concerns whether Maxim and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Maxim shareholders; (2) determine whether Analog Devices is underpaying for Maxim; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Maxim shareholders to adequately assess and value the proposed transaction.

If you are a Maxim shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/maxim-integrated-products-inc-mxim-stock-merger-analog-devices-adi/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxim-merger-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-announces-investigation-into-whether-the-sale-of-maxim-integrated-products-inc-is-fair-to-shareholders-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301092300.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP