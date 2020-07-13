Log in
Shareholder Alert: Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether Maxim Integrated Products has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Analog Devices

07/13/2020

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP is investigating Maxim (Nasdaq: MXIM) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in connection with the sale to Analog Devices.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/maxim-integrated-products-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP alleges Maxim's financial outlook is improving and yet shareholders will receive only 0.630 of a share of Analog Devices common stock for each share of Maxim common stock. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Maxim by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Maxim accepts a superior bid. Maxim insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Maxim's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Maxim.

If you own common stock in Maxim and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/maxim-integrated-products-inc.                        

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi--oreilly-llp-investigates-whether-maxim-integrated-products-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-analog-devices-301092272.html

SOURCE Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
