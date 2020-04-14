MAXIMUS : Appraised at Maturity Level 5 for CMMI Development

- New Version 2.0 framework expands the focus of the CMMI model from project level to enterprise level and from capabilities to performance improvement -

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Federal Services subsidiary has been appraised at Maturity Level 5 (ML5) of the CMMI Institute’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)® Version 2.0 (v2.0). CMMI is a capability and performance improvement framework that provides organizations with a model to gauge the effectiveness of their core business practices and identify areas for improvement.

MAXIMUS is one of only five U.S. entities serving the federal government who are appraised at CMMI ML5 for both services (CMMI-SVC) and for development (CMMI-DEV). MAXIMUS is the only organization in the group to be appraised under v2.0, the latest version of the CMMI appraisal.

CMMI ML5 is the highest appraisal rating that can be achieved, designated as “Optimizing”, and is reserved for organizations that demonstrate true process optimization. Organizations that are appraised at CMMI ML5 are recognized for their quality and approach in following the principles of continuous improvement.

“We are extremely proud to be appraised at Maturity Level 5 under the new version 2.0 model,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAXIMUS. “This appraisal is further demonstration of our commitment to our clients and establishes us as both a leader and a trusted partner for delivering superior solutions to the federal government.”

MAXIMUS pursued the v2.0 appraisal to demonstrate the enterprise-wide focus on process and performance improvement. It was based on the Company’s continuous improvement methodology and the use of quantitative tools and techniques to help project teams and clients identify opportunities to improve operational performance and to achieve cost savings.

“By using these high maturity techniques, MAXIMUS is more efficient, streamlined, and rigorous in delivering continuous improvement. This enables us to make data-driven adjustments in service delivery in order to better achieve client goals at both the project and enterprise level,” said Caswell.

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200414005158/en/