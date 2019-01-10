MAXIMUS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services
worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 28,
2019, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2019.
About MAXIMUS
Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping
Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around
the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels
and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS
delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions
that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of
productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of
government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees
worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the
United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United
Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.
Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about
the Company’s confidence and strategies and the Company’s expectations
about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts,
market opportunities, market demand or acceptance of the Company’s
products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. These uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual
results to differ materially from those indicated by such
forward-looking statements and include reliance on government clients;
risks associated with government contracting; risks involved in managing
government projects; legislative changes and political developments;
opposition from government unions; challenges resulting from growth;
adverse publicity; and legal, economic, and other risks detailed in
Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, found on maximus.com.
