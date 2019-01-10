Log in
MAXIMUS, INC. (MMS)
MAXIMUS : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

01/10/2019

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on February 28, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2019.

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s confidence and strategies and the Company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand or acceptance of the Company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements and include reliance on government clients; risks associated with government contracting; risks involved in managing government projects; legislative changes and political developments; opposition from government unions; challenges resulting from growth; adverse publicity; and legal, economic, and other risks detailed in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, found on maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 948 M
EBIT 2019 322 M
Net income 2019 238 M
Finance 2019 119 M
Yield 2019 0,26%
P/E ratio 2019 18,81
P/E ratio 2020 17,08
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,40x
Capitalization 4 396 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce L. Caswell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter B. Pond Chairman
Richard J. Nadeau Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John W. Lambeth Chief Information Officer
Michael S. Weiner Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIMUS, INC.5.30%4 396
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 037
CINTAS CORPORATION4.01%18 740
LG CORP--.--%10 978
INTERTEK GROUP3.21%10 223
TELEPERFORMANCE3.80%9 674
