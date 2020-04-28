MAXIMUS : Federal Awarded IRS Contract for Information Technology Financial Management Application Support (ITFMAS)

Log in
04/28/2020 | 09:06am EDT

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that MAXIMUS Federal has been awarded a contract from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for the agency’s recent Information Technology Financial Management Application Support (ITFMAS) task order. The task order was awarded through the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Alliant 2 contract vehicle and is valued at $40 million for the total contract period.

The five-year award enables MAXIMUS to continue its incumbent support of the IRS’ Custodial Financial Systems, which records and reports tax information to allow the agency to conduct private debt collection and passport management, as well as to meet the requirements of the annual GAO audit of the U.S. General Ledger. The award also makes it possible for MAXIMUS to help support the IRS’ ability to provide agile support to implement new tax legislation with impacts at the agency level and for tax filers and preparers.

The award comes in time for tax filing season, during which complex reporting requirements must be implemented in accordance with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, while meeting the requirements of the IRS Integrated Modernization Business Plan.

MAXIMUS has served the IRS since 1991. Most recently, in October 2019 the Company was awarded a five-year, $119 million task performing IT security implementation support.

“We are extremely proud to be the recipient of this ITFMAS award from our long-standing partners at the IRS,” said Tom Romeo, President and General Manager of MAXIMUS Federal. “This award is a further extension of our ongoing commitment to serve the IRS and to support IT security, continuity, and optimization of financial management operations for years to come.”

The MAXIMUS solution is defined by its unique approach to incremental modernization, in which technology and process innovations are introduced in phases to enable the agency to modernize while successfully continuing ongoing operations. This approach sustains clean audits and financial system integrity while powering reliable modernized systems and proactive legislative agility. To learn more about how MAXIMUS supports the IRS visit maximus.com/irs.

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2020
