MAXIMUS : Schedules Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call

07/29/2019 | 06:31am EDT

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, will issue a press release with its financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2019, at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and will host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call is open to the public and is available by webcast at http://investor.maximus.com or by phone at:

877.407.8289 (Domestic)/+1.201.689.8341 (International)

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 22, 2019. Callers can access the replay by calling:

877.660.6853 (Domestic)/+1.201.612.7415 (International)
Replay conference ID number: 13692016

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s confidence and strategies and the Company’s expectations about revenues, results of operations, profitability, future contracts, market opportunities, market demand or acceptance of the Company’s products are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements and include reliance on government clients; risks associated with government contracting; risks involved in managing government projects; legislative changes and political developments; opposition from government unions; challenges resulting from growth; adverse publicity; and legal, economic, and other risks detailed in Exhibit 99.1 to the Company’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, found on maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
