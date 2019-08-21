Log in
MAXIMUS : to Discuss Leveraging Data Analytics at the National Home & Community Based Services Conference

08/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it will have two featured presenters at this year’s National Association of States United for Aging and Disabilities (NASUAD) Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Conference.

Nancy Shanley, Vice President of Consulting and Policy Analysis at MAXIMUS, will lead a session titled “Data Analytics, Beyond Compliance: Knowing Who We Serve, & Demonstrating Program Efficiency.” Ms. Shanley’s presentation will focus on multi-state statistics and demographics gathered through PASRR (Preadmission Screening and Resident Review) programs. Additionally, the discussion will cover how the combined data can give a comprehensive picture of persons with disability who leave community settings for institutional placements.

Also presenting at HCBS is Joshua Ruminski, Vice President of Operations at MAXIMUS, who will share the findings from “West Virginia’s Social Determinants of Health Survey Pilot.” His presentation will highlight a statewide survey designed to capture social determinants of health data within a sample of Medicaid beneficiaries. Mr. Ruminski will discuss the survey methodology and the potential for creating networks of community and health partners that can coordinate social services to meet the needs of West Virginians at heightened risk.

“Leveraging relevant data sets and advanced analytics can help states make informed program decisions to improve the health and wellness of their citizens, particularly their most vulnerable and aging populations,” stated Dr. Michael Weiner, Chief Medical Officer of MAXIMUS. “MAXIMUS is excited to share our innovative solutions for how states can optimize available data and resources to enhance long-term care services and deliver better outcomes.”

The NASUAD HCBS Conference highlights innovative national, federal, state and local delivery and policy developments that work to ensure individuals receive the highest quality community living supports, care and services. The National HCBS Conference will take place August 26-29 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront in Baltimore, Maryland (hcbsconference.org).

About MAXIMUS

Since 1975, MAXIMUS has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. MAXIMUS delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, MAXIMUS is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
