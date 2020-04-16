Maximus Resources : Proposed issue of Securities

Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
|
1.2
|
Registered Number Type
|
Registration Number
|
ABN
|
74111977354
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
MXR
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Friday April 17, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)
1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable
|
Proposed issue of securities
Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue
Part 3A - Conditions
3A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the entitlement offer to be unconditional?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 3B - Offer details
Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +Security Code and Description
MXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
Is the proposed security a 'New
|
Will the proposed issue of this
|
class' (+securities in a class that is
|
+security include an offer of
|
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
|
attaching +securities?
|
or an 'Existing class' (additional
|
No
|
securities in a class that is already
|
|
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
|
|
Existing class
|
|
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
|
If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise? No
ASX +Security Code and Description
MXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)
The quantity of additional +securities to be issued
For a given quantity of +securities held
|
Proposed issue of securities
|
What will be done with fractional
|
Maximum Number of +securities
|
entitlements?
|
proposed to be issued
|
Not applicable
|
43,519,005
Purpose of the issue
-
Studies to bring Eagles Nest gold project to the feasibility study stage
-
Testing several drill targets
-
Working capital purposes
|
Offer price details for retail security holders
|
|
Issue Currency
|
Offer Price per +security
|
Estimated or Actual?
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
AUD 0.03000
|
Actual
|
Oversubscription & Scale back details
Are +security holders allowed to oversubscribe?
No
May a scale back be applied to this event?
No
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 3C - Timetable
3C.1 +Record date
Wednesday April 22, 2020
3C.2 Ex date
Tuesday April 21, 2020
3C.4 Record date
Wednesday April 22, 2020
3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue
Monday April 27, 2020
3C.6 Offer closing date
Thursday May 7, 2020
|
Proposed issue of securities
3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date
Monday May 4, 2020
3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis
Friday May 8, 2020
3C.10 Last day for entity to announce the results of the offer to ASX, including the number and percentage of +securities taken up by existing +security holders and any shortfall taken up by underwriters or other investors
Tuesday May 12, 2020
3C.11 Issue date
Thursday May 14, 2020
3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis
Friday May 15, 2020
3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis
Tuesday May 19, 2020
Part 3E - Fees and expenses
3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? Yes
3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
GTT Ventures Pty Ltd
3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
6% commission
3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No
3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?
No
3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer
Legal fees, share registry fees and project management fees
|
Proposed issue of securities
Part 3F - Further Information
3F.1 The purposes for which the entity intends to use the cash raised by the proposed issue
-
Studies to bring Eagles Nest gold project to the feasibility study stage
-
Testing several drill targets
-
Working capital purposes
3F.2 Will holdings on different registers or subregisters be aggregated for the purposes of determining entitlements to the issue?
No
3F.3 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue is successful? No
3F.4 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to participate in the proposed issue
Only shareholders in Australian and New Zealand can participate. All other overseas shareholders will not be eligible to participate.
3F.5 Will the offer be made to eligible beneficiaries on whose behalf eligible nominees or custodians hold existing +securities
No
3F.6 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed issu
www.maximusresources.com
3F.7 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
|
