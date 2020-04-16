Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Maximus Resources Limited    MXR   AU000000MXR4

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MXR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/15
0.038 AUD   +18.75%
10:06pMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 115
FA
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maximus Resources : Proposed issue of Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 10:06pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday April 17, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

MXR

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

43,519,005

Ex date

Tuesday April 21, 2020

+Record date

Wednesday April 22, 2020

Offer closing date

Thursday May 7, 2020

Issue date

Thursday May 14, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

74111977354

1.3

ASX issuer code

MXR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Friday April 17, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the entitlement offer to be unconditional?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

MXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise? No

ASX +Security Code and Description

MXR : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

1

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional

Maximum Number of +securities

entitlements?

proposed to be issued

Not applicable

43,519,005

Purpose of the issue

  • Studies to bring Eagles Nest gold project to the feasibility study stage
  • Testing several drill targets
  • Working capital purposes

Offer price details for retail security holders

Issue Currency

Offer Price per +security

Estimated or Actual?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.03000

Actual

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Are +security holders allowed to oversubscribe?

No

May a scale back be applied to this event?

No

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

Wednesday April 22, 2020

3C.2 Ex date

Tuesday April 21, 2020

3C.4 Record date

Wednesday April 22, 2020

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

Monday April 27, 2020

3C.6 Offer closing date

Thursday May 7, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

Monday May 4, 2020

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

Friday May 8, 2020

3C.10 Last day for entity to announce the results of the offer to ASX, including the number and percentage of +securities taken up by existing +security holders and any shortfall taken up by underwriters or other investors

Tuesday May 12, 2020

3C.11 Issue date

Thursday May 14, 2020

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Friday May 15, 2020

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Tuesday May 19, 2020

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? Yes

3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

GTT Ventures Pty Ltd

3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

6% commission

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer

Legal fees, share registry fees and project management fees

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3F - Further Information

3F.1 The purposes for which the entity intends to use the cash raised by the proposed issue

  • Studies to bring Eagles Nest gold project to the feasibility study stage
  • Testing several drill targets
  • Working capital purposes

3F.2 Will holdings on different registers or subregisters be aggregated for the purposes of determining entitlements to the issue?

No

3F.3 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue is successful? No

3F.4 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to participate in the proposed issue

Only shareholders in Australian and New Zealand can participate. All other overseas shareholders will not be eligible to participate.

3F.5 Will the offer be made to eligible beneficiaries on whose behalf eligible nominees or custodians hold existing +securities

No

3F.6 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed issu

www.maximusresources.com

3F.7 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

6 / 6

Disclaimer

Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 02:05:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
10:06pMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Proposed issue of Securities
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 115
FA
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Termination of Convertible Note
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : $3.2 Million Mill Lease and 50% EGMS Sale Package
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Consolidation/Split
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Consolidation of capital update
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Appointment of Director
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
2018MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Notice of Annual General Meeting Proxy Form
PU
More news
Chart MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maximus Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard Anderson Chairman
Kevin John Malaxos Non-Executive Director
Martin Simon Janes Non-Executive Director
Rajita Shamani Alwis Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED22.58%1
BHP GROUP0.16%91 596
RIO TINTO PLC-18.53%78 267
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-37.66%20 750
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.16%14 296
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC26.40%8 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group