Maximus Resources : Quarterly Report for the period ending 31 March 2020

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED QUARTERLY REPORT PERIOD ENDING 31 March 2020 CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS Placement completed with sophisticated investors raising $329,448 (before costs)

New exploration programs commenced at Spargoville and Wattle Dam

Maximus continues to negotiate with a party which owes $340,000 in respect of a toll treatment campaign in early 2019 with recovery action commenced

Maximus continues to have discussions with its insurers in respect of the existing insurance claim of $600,000 relating to plant & equipment failure at Burbanks Mil

Resolution of the arbitration with Empire Resources remains outstanding

Subsequent to the quarter a pro-rata Rights Issue was announced to raise up to $1,305,570 (before costs) to fund drilling program at Spargoville and studies to bring Eagles Nest gold project to feasibility study stage. SPARGOVILLE GOLD PROJECT Exploration recommenced at Wattle Dam with site clearing and hole mark-ups being completed prior to the implementation of Covid19 travel restrictions being imposed. Drilling has been postponed until restrictions are lifted and personnel are able to travel to the site to complete the program. We anticipate the program commencing in June / July 2020. The SAM Survey completed during September 2019 generated data that was interpreted during the December quarter. Detailed ground geophysics has been completed with data being analysed to identify targets for follow-up drilling. Analysis of this data is ongoing to identify the drill targets to enable a Program of Works to be lodged with the Department of Mines and Petroleum in Western Australia. BIRD IN HAND ROYALTY Maximus $2 million contingent payments plus 0.5% Gold Royalty Terramin has advised the market that it has continue to advance its Mining Lease Application that has been submitted to the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining (DEM) for the Bird in Hand Gold Project and is currently progressing a response to questions raised by DEM. Terramin has also advised that it is finalising a definitive feasibility study for Bird in Hand Gold Project. Maximus will receive the second stage cash payment of $1 million upon the approval of a Program for Environmental Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR). This approval is subsequent to the grant of the Mining Lease. Maximus will receive the third stage cash payment of $1 million upon the commencement of bullion production. Maximus then receives an ongoing 0.5% royalty payable on bullion production in excess of the first 50,000ozs. FLUSHING MEADOW ROYALTY Royalty capped to $4.0 million Yandal Resources have received excellent gold results from recent RC drilling. They have announced that they will commence a 10,000 metre open pit feasibility study drill campaign in May. Maximus receives a royalty of up to $40 per ounce produced, capped at $4 million. EMPIRE ARBITRATION Resolution of the arbitration with Empire Resources remains outstanding. Maximus has made payment for the agreed gold reconciliation however Empire continues to make a claim for an additional amount payable. The parties agreed to an arbitration process to finalise a claim by Empire for additional amount payable. This process commenced in March 2019, with the appointment of an Arbitrator. The process is ongoing, with Empire requesting additional information from Maximus claiming that it did not have sufficient information to substantiate its claim. For further information please contact: Maximus Resources Limited on 08 7324 3172, or This announcement was authorised for issue by the Directors of Maximus Resources Limited. Further information regarding Maximus Resources Limited can be found on the company website:www.maximusresources.com MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED - TENEMENT SCHEDULE Tenement Tenement Name Registered Holder/Applicant Maximus Number Resources 31/03/2020 WESTERN AUSTRALIA SPARGOVILLE PROJECT M15/1475 Eagles Nest Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% P15/5545 Eagles Nest Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1869 Eagles Nest Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% L15/128 Kambalda West Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% L15/255 Kambalda West Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/395 Kambalda West Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/703 Kambalda West Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1448 Hilditch Maximus Resources Ltd & Bullabulling Pty Ltd 90.00% M15/1449 Larkinville Maximus Resources Ltd & Pioneer Resources Ltd 75.00% P15/5912 Larkinville Maximus Resources Ltd & Pioneer Resources Ltd 75.00% M15/1101 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1263 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1264 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1323 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1338 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1474 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1769 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1770 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1771 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1772 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1773 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1774 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1775 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% M15/1776 Wattle Dam Maximus Resources Ltd 100.00% Rule 5.5 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report Name of entity MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED ABN Quarter ended ("current quarter") 74 111 977 354 31 March 2020 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date (9 $A'000 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities 1.1 Receipts from customers - Gold/Silver sales - 92 1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (if expensed) - (328) (b) development - - (c) production - - (d) staff costs (11) (265) (e) administration and corporate costs (169) (314) 1.3 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 1.4 Interest received - - 1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid - (19) 1.6 Income taxes paid - - 1.7 Government grants and tax incentives - - 1.8 Other (provide details if material) - Burbanks operating costs (76) (1,409) - Gold in circuit - (307) 1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating (256) (2,550) activities 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) entities - - (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment - - (d) exploration & evaluation (if capitalised) (92) (92) (e) investments - - ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19) Page 1 + See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms. Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date (9 $A'000 months) $A'000 (f) other non-current assets - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) entities - - (b) tenements - - (c) property, plant and equipment - 5,200 (d) investments - - (e) other non-current assets - - 2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities - - 2.4 Dividends received (see note 3) - - 2.5 Other (provide details if material) - GST on sale of Burbanks Mill - 520 - GST paid on sale of Burbanks Mill - (520) 2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing (92) 5,108 activities 3. Cash flows from financing activities 3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities) 339 339 3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options 3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities 3.5 Proceeds from borrowings 40 540 3.6 Repayment of borrowings (2,558) 3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings 3.8 Dividends paid 3.9 Other (provide details if material) - Repayment of option fee (GBF) (975) 3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing 379 (2,654) activities 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period 4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 34 161 period 4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating (256) (2,550) activities (item 1.9 above) ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19) Page 2 + See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms. Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter Year to date (9 $A'000 months) $A'000 4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (92) 5,108 (item 2.6 above) 4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities 379 (2,654) (item 3.10 above) 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on - - cash held 4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 65 65 period 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash Current quarter Previous quarter equivalents $A'000 $A'000 at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts 5.1 Bank balances 48 17 5.2 Call deposits 17 17 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of 65 34 quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their Current quarter associates $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their - associates included in item 1 6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their - associates included in item 2 Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19) Page 3 + See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms. Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report 7. Financing facilities Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. 7.1 Loan facilities 7.2 Credit standby arrangements 7.3 Other (please specify) 7.4 Total financing facilities Total facility Amount drawn at amount at quarter quarter end end $A'000 $A'000 - - - - - - - - 7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end 7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well. 8. Estimated cash available for future operating activities $A'000 8.1 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (Item 1.9) 50 8.2 Capitalised exploration & evaluation (Item 2.1(d)) 250 8.3 Total relevant outgoings (Item 8.1 + Item 8.2) 300 8.4 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (Item 4.6) 65 8.5 Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (Item 7.5) - 8.6 Total available funding (Item 8.4 + Item 8.5) 65 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (Item 8.6 divided by 0.22 Item 8.3) 8.8 If Item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 1. Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? Answer: No, the Company is currently undertaking an Entitlement Issue where funds from this will be applied to items 8.1 and 8.2. 2. Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Answer: Yes -the Company is currently undertaking an Entitlement Issue to raise funds of up to $1,305,570 (before costs) 3. Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Answer: Yes, per above answers. ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19) Page 4 + See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms. Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report Compliance statement This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Date: 30 April 2020 Authorised by: By the Board (Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4) Notes This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the

[ name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee ]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee". If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations , the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (01/12/19) Page 5 + See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms. Attachments Original document

