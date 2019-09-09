Maximus Resources : New buyer for Burbanks Gold Mill

ASX Announcement

10/09/2019

New buyer for Burbanks Gold Mill

KEY POINTS

Maximus enters into a new Asset Sale Agreement for 100% of its Burbanks gold mill in

WA

WA The new purchaser, Mineral Ventures Pty Ltd has paid a $2.8 million deposit, with final payment due 72 hours after the existing SMS/ Adaman encumbrance is removed

Total proceeds to Maximus of A$5.2 million

Secure toll milling capacity for up to 2 years for Maximus from 2020

Previous purchaser, SMS Innovation, a subsidiary of Adaman Resources, failed to finalise its Asset Sale Agreement and did not meet the payment commitment deadline of 31 August announced on 23 August. This arrangement has been terminated.

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR or the "Company") advises shareholders that a new Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) has been executed for the sale of 100% of the Company's Burbanks gold mill in WA's Eastern Goldfields, with Mineral Ventures Pty Ltd (Mineral Ventures). Mineral Ventures' has paid an initial payment of $2.8 million. Under the terms of this new APA, Mineral Ventures will make the final payment of $2.4 million within 72 hours of the removal of the existing mortgage on the Burbanks tenements by former mill buyer, SMS Innovation Pty Ltd (SMS).

The new APA with Mineral Ventures was finalised following SMS, a subsidiary of Adaman Resources Limited, failing to complete the sale agreement commitments to acquire 100% of the Burbanks Gold Treatment plant on or before Saturday, 31 August, 2019

As announced on 23rd August, SMS was to complete the transaction and pay the outstanding balance of the acquisition price on or before 31 August, 2019. MXR and SMS were not able to agree on final terms of the APA and SMS did not make the final payment by the due date. The original sale completion date was anticipated in May 2019, but both parties agreed to extend the completion date for the sale of Burbanks to no later than 31 August, 2019. This arrangement has been terminated and Maximus will repay the $2.5 million of SMS advanced loans.