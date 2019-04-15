Log in
Maximus Resources : ONX New Toll Milling Agreement and Burbank's Mill Update

04/15/2019 | 03:23am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ASX Code: ONX

15 April 2019

DIRECTORS & MANAGEMENT

Daryl Henthorn

Executive Chairman

Emmanuel Correia

Non-Executive Director

John Correia

Non-Executive Director

Kelly Moore

Company Secretary

Share Capital - 538,554,223 Unlisted Options - 10,000,000

A:Level 1, 1A Agnew Way, SUBIACO WA 6008

P:PO Box 924, SUBIACO WA 6904

PH: +61 8 6149 1550

FAX: +61 8 9380 8300

e:admin@orminex.com.au

www.orminex.com.au

ACN: 008 740 672

ABN: 45 008 740 672

NEW TOLL MILLING AGREEMENT

BURBANK'S MILL UPDATE

Orminex Ltd (ASX: ONX) ('Orminex') is pleased to advise that its strategic partner GBF Mining Pty Ltd ('GBF') has entered into a new Toll Milling Agreement for the processing of ore from the Comet Vale project.

Under the Mine Management Agreement between ONX and GBF, GBF is responsible for the provision of milling solutions in relation to the Comet Vale project.

GBF has advised Orminex that they have executed a Toll Milling Agreement to process ore at the Lakewood gold processing facility. Lakewood is located close to Kalgoorlie and is a similar transport distance from the Comet Vale site as the Burbank's Mill. This new Toll Milling Agreement is at no additional cost to Orminex.

Orminex has been informed by GBF that they are pursuing all legal options in relation to securing their rights under the binding term sheet signed between GBF and Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX: MXR), following the proposed Burbank's Mill transaction.

Orminex advises that the current Burbank's Mill transaction dispute has not caused any short-term impact on mining at Comet Vale.

Executive Chairman Daryl Henthorn commented: "GBF moved quickly to secure another toll milling option and we have had no interruption to our current mining or processing plans. It's business as usual and I look forward to updating the market on the progress of the Comet Vale project."

Investor enquiries: Daryl Henthorn Executive Chairman dhenthorn@orminex.com.au

For more information, visit www.orminex.com.au

Follow @Orminexon Twitter

Follow Orminex Limitedon LinkedIn

About Orminex

Orminex has a strategic alliance with underground mining contractor GBF, who oversees operational management of the Company's projects. This strategic alliance facilitates a Mineral Ventures Model that provides capital and mining service solutions to suitable near-term production gold projects.

Disclaimer

Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 07:22:05 UTC
