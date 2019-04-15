Maximus Resources : ONX New Toll Milling Agreement and Burbank's Mill Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
ASX Code: ONX
15 April 2019
NEW TOLL MILLING AGREEMENT
BURBANK'S MILL UPDATE
Orminex Ltd (ASX: ONX) ('Orminex') is pleased to advise that its strategic partner GBF Mining Pty Ltd ('GBF') has entered into a new Toll Milling Agreement for the processing of ore from the Comet Vale project.
Under the Mine Management Agreement between ONX and GBF, GBF is responsible for the provision of milling solutions in relation to the Comet Vale project.
GBF has advised Orminex that they have executed a Toll Milling Agreement to process ore at the Lakewood gold processing facility. Lakewood is located close to Kalgoorlie and is a similar transport distance from the Comet Vale site as the Burbank's Mill. This new Toll Milling Agreement is at no additional cost to Orminex.
Orminex has been informed by GBF that they are pursuing all legal options in relation to securing their rights under the binding term sheet signed between GBF and Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX: MXR), following the proposed Burbank's Mill transaction.
Orminex advises that the current Burbank's Mill transaction dispute has not caused any short-term impact on mining at Comet Vale.
Executive Chairman Daryl Henthorn commented: "GBF moved quickly to secure another toll milling option and we have had no interruption to our current mining or processing plans. It's business as usual and I look forward to updating the market on the progress of the Comet Vale project."
For more information, visit www.orminex.com.au
About Orminex
Orminex has a strategic alliance with underground mining contractor GBF, who oversees operational management of the Company's projects. This strategic alliance facilitates a Mineral Ventures Model that provides capital and mining service solutions to suitable near-term production gold projects.