Maximus Resources : Progress on Sale of Burbanks Gold Mill

ASX Announcement

25/09/2019

Progress on Sale of Burbanks Gold Mill

KEY POINTS

Maximus and the new purchaser, Mineral Ventures have executed all sale documents

All conditions precedent have been satisfied

Discharge of existing mortgage has been registered with DMIRS

Mineral Ventures has paid $2.8 million and have 3 days to make the final payment of $2.4 million

Total proceeds to Maximus of $5.2 million

Secure toll milling capacity for up to 2 years for Maximus from 2020

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR or the "Company") is pleased to advise that the final conditions for the completion of the sale of the Company's Burbanks Gold Processing mill in WA's Eastern Goldfields to Mineral Ventures Pty Ltd (Mineral Ventures) have been satisfied and completion is imminent.

Mineral Ventures paid $2.8 million on 12 September, 2019. Under the terms of this new Asset Purchase Agreement (APA), Mineral Ventures will make the final payment of $2.4 million within 72 hours of the removal of the existing mortgage encumbrance, placed by the previous buyer on the Burbanks Mill tenements. This documentation for the removal of the mortgage encumbrance has now been registered with DMIRS.

Maximus now expects completion of the Burbanks assets sale with Mineral Ventures on Thursday 26th September, 2019.

The Company has signed a Deed of Release of Security and repaid all liabilities to the previous buyer.

Under the APA, Maximus has also secured up to 24 months milling capacity at 5,000 tonnes per month at Burbanks, commencing in 2020, with the option to extend the term by agreement. Securing 5,000 tonnes per month milling capacity for a minimum of 24 months ensures that MXR