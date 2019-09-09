Maximus Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement

10 September 2019

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR'), following the release by MXR of an announcement regarding the release of an update regarding the sale of the Burbanks Gold Mill.

Issued by

Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)