Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Maximus Resources Limited    MXRDA   AU0000034506

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MXRDA)
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maximus Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Market Announcement

10 September 2019

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR'), following the release by MXR of an announcement regarding the release of an update regarding the sale of the Burbanks Gold Mill.

Issued by

Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

10 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 01:11:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
09:12pMAXIMUS RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
09:12pMAXIMUS RESOURCES : New buyer for Burbanks Gold Mill
PU
09/04MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
08/07MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice Appendix 3Z
PU
08/07MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notice Appendix 3X
PU
07/31MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 June 2019
PU
04/17MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Termination of GBF agreement - Update
PU
04/15MAXIMUS RESOURCES : ONX New Toll Milling Agreement and Burbank's Mill Update
PU
04/01MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
PU
04/01MAXIMUS RESOURCES : Pause in Trading
PU
More news
Chart MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Maximus Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin John Malaxos Managing Director & Executive Director
Leigh Carol McClusky Non-Executive Director
Gerard Anderson Non-Executive Director
Justin Paul Nelson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%1
BHP GROUP LTD6.08%112 498
BHP GROUP PLC6.53%112 498
RIO TINTO PLC13.59%88 322
RIO TINTO LIMITED15.17%88 322
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.73%31 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group