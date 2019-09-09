Maximus Resources : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
10 September 2019
Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR'), following the release by MXR of an announcement regarding the release of an update regarding the sale of the Burbanks Gold Mill.
Issued by
Alex Sutton
Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
10 September 2019
