MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

(MXRDA)
Maximus Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

09/04/2019 | 03:27am EDT

Market Announcement

4 September 2019

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MXR, pending the release of an announcement regarding the sale of the Burbanks Gold Mill.

Issued by

Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

4 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

ASX Announcement

4/09/2019

Voluntary Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Maximus Resources Limited (MXR or the Company) requests that ASX grant a voluntary suspension from trading of its securities effective

immediately pending an announcement relating to the Company's fully paid ordinary shares.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company provides the following information:

  1. the voluntary suspension is requested pending an announcement regarding the sale by the Company of 100% of its Burbanks gold mill in Western Australia;
  2. the Company requests that the voluntary suspension continue until the earlier of the Company making an announcement regarding the matters above and the commencement of trading on Friday, 6 September 2019; and
  3. the Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Justin Nelson

Company Secretary

Further information relating to Maximus Resources Limited and its diversified exploration projects will be found on Maximus' website: www.maximusresources.com

MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 74 111 977 354

Telephone

08 7324 3172

Email

info@maximusresources.com

Registered Office

246 Angas Street

Postal Address GPO Box 1167

Web

www.maximusresources.com

ADELAIDE SA 5000

ADELAIDE SA 5001

Disclaimer

Maximus Resources Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 07:26:04 UTC
