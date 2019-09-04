Maximus Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

Market Announcement
4 September 2019
Maximus Resources Limited (ASX: MXR) - Suspension from Official Quotation
Description
The securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MXR, pending the release of an announcement regarding the sale of the Burbanks Gold Mill.
Issued by
Alex Sutton
Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
4 September 2019
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
ASX Announcement
4/09/2019
Voluntary Suspension
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Maximus Resources Limited (MXR or the Company) requests that ASX grant a voluntary suspension from trading of its securities effective
immediately pending an announcement relating to the Company's fully paid ordinary shares.
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company provides the following information:
-
the voluntary suspension is requested pending an announcement regarding the sale by the Company of 100% of its Burbanks gold mill in Western Australia;
-
the Company requests that the voluntary suspension continue until the earlier of the Company making an announcement regarding the matters above and the commencement of trading on Friday, 6 September 2019; and
-
the Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.
Justin Nelson
Company Secretary
Further information relating to Maximus Resources Limited and its diversified exploration projects will be found on Maximus' website: www.maximusresources.com
MAXIMUS RESOURCES LIMITED
ABN 74 111 977 354
Telephone
08 7324 3172
Email
info@maximusresources.com
Registered Office
246 Angas Street
Postal Address GPO Box 1167
Web
www.maximusresources.com
ADELAIDE SA 5000
ADELAIDE SA 5001
