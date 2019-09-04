Maximus Resources : Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of Maximus Resources Limited ('MXR') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of MXR, pending the release of an announcement regarding the sale of the Burbanks Gold Mill.

ASX Announcement

4/09/2019

Voluntary Suspension

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2, Maximus Resources Limited (MXR or the Company) requests that ASX grant a voluntary suspension from trading of its securities effective

immediately pending an announcement relating to the Company's fully paid ordinary shares.

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 17.2, the Company provides the following information:

the voluntary suspension is requested pending an announcement regarding the sale by the Company of 100% of its Burbanks gold mill in Western Australia; the Company requests that the voluntary suspension continue until the earlier of the Company making an announcement regarding the matters above and the commencement of trading on Friday, 6 September 2019; and the Company is not aware of any reason why the voluntary suspension should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the voluntary suspension.

Justin Nelson

Company Secretary

