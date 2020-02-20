Log in
MAXIS BERHAD

(MAXIS)
MAXIS BERHAD : 4Q Net Profit Surged 34% on Core Business Growth

02/20/2020 | 12:39am EST

By Chester Tay

Maxis Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit surged 34% on year, driven by growth in its mobile, fiber and enterprise businesses.

The cellular-service provider's net profit for the October-to-December period grew to 355.0 million ringgit ($85.2 million), it said Thursday.

The company declared a dividend of 5 sen.

Revenue for the quarter grew 6.0% on year to MYR2.59 billion.

Net profit for FY 2019 was 15% lower at MYR1.52 billion, despite a 1.3% growth in revenue to MYR9.31 billion.

Maxis expects its FY 2020 revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to stay flat or grow at a low-single-digit rate.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 8 958 M
EBIT 2019 2 425 M
Net income 2019 1 550 M
Debt 2019 7 492 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 27,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,52x
EV / Sales2020 5,42x
Capitalization 41 996 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,03  MYR
Last Close Price 5,37  MYR
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target -6,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gokhan Ogut Chief Executive Officer
Arshad bin Raja Tun Uda Chairman
Norman Wayne Treeby Chief Financial Officer
Morten Bangsgaard Chief Technology Officer
Mokhzani bin Mahathir Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIS BERHAD10 089
AT&T-1.64%277 576
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED2.05%173 319
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.14.19%99 406
NTT DOCOMO, INC.3.06%91 873
T-MOBILE US28.14%85 590
