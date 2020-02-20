MAXIS BERHAD : 4Q Net Profit Surged 34% on Core Business Growth

By Chester Tay



Maxis Bhd.'s fourth-quarter net profit surged 34% on year, driven by growth in its mobile, fiber and enterprise businesses.

The cellular-service provider's net profit for the October-to-December period grew to 355.0 million ringgit ($85.2 million), it said Thursday.

The company declared a dividend of 5 sen.

Revenue for the quarter grew 6.0% on year to MYR2.59 billion.

Net profit for FY 2019 was 15% lower at MYR1.52 billion, despite a 1.3% growth in revenue to MYR9.31 billion.

Maxis expects its FY 2020 revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization to stay flat or grow at a low-single-digit rate.

