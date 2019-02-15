MAXIS BERHAD : Malaysia's Maxis 4Q Net Profit Dropped 51% on Year

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Maxis Bhd. (6012.KU), a Malaysian mobile-phone network operator, said on Friday that its net profit for the fourth quarter dropped 51% on-year mainly due to higher costs including network, operation and maintenance.

Net profit for the October-December period declined to 266 million ringgit ($65.2 million) from MYR541 million a year ago, the company said in a stock-exchange filing, missing the mean estimate of MYR538.39 million net profit polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 3% to MYR2.45 billion from MYR2.38 billion a year ago. This beat the mean estimate of MYR2.27 billion from Refinitiv.

For the full year 2018, Maxis's net profit fell 18% to MYR1.78 billion from MYR2.18 billion in 2017, the filing showed. This was lower than the mean estimate of MYR1.96 billion net profit polled by Refinitiv. Revenue declined 2% to MYR9.19 billion in 2018 from MYR9.42 billion a year ago and compared with the mean estimate of MYR8.9 billion polled by Refinitiv.

Maxis, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, said its service revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to decline by low single digit and mid-single digit respectively in 2019.

Shares of Maxis was 0.4% higher at MYR5.72 at midday break prior to the earnings release.

