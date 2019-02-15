Log in
MAXIS BERHAD : Malaysia's Maxis 4Q Net Profit Dropped 51% on Year

0
02/15/2019 | 12:52am EST

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Maxis Bhd. (6012.KU), a Malaysian mobile-phone network operator, said on Friday that its net profit for the fourth quarter dropped 51% on-year mainly due to higher costs including network, operation and maintenance.

Net profit for the October-December period declined to 266 million ringgit ($65.2 million) from MYR541 million a year ago, the company said in a stock-exchange filing, missing the mean estimate of MYR538.39 million net profit polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 3% to MYR2.45 billion from MYR2.38 billion a year ago. This beat the mean estimate of MYR2.27 billion from Refinitiv.

For the full year 2018, Maxis's net profit fell 18% to MYR1.78 billion from MYR2.18 billion in 2017, the filing showed. This was lower than the mean estimate of MYR1.96 billion net profit polled by Refinitiv. Revenue declined 2% to MYR9.19 billion in 2018 from MYR9.42 billion a year ago and compared with the mean estimate of MYR8.9 billion polled by Refinitiv.

Maxis, controlled by Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan, said its service revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to decline by low single digit and mid-single digit respectively in 2019.

Shares of Maxis was 0.4% higher at MYR5.72 at midday break prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 8 900 M
EBIT 2018 2 966 M
Net income 2018 1 961 M
Debt 2018 6 534 M
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 22,54
P/E ratio 2019 23,19
EV / Sales 2018 5,71x
EV / Sales 2019 5,72x
Capitalization 44 242 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 5,31  MYR
Spread / Average Target -6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arshad bin Raja Tun Uda Chairman
Gokhan Ogut Chief Operating Officer
Norman Wayne Treeby Chief Financial Officer
Morten Bangsgaard Chief Technology Officer
Mokhzani bin Mahathir Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIS BERHAD10 885
AT&T4.56%217 176
CHINA MOBILE LTD.12.02%217 146
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP54.25%106 661
NTT DOCOMO INC6.44%86 755
KDDI CORP3.76%61 086
