Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  MAXIS BERHAD    MAXIS   MYL6012OO008

MAXIS BERHAD

(MAXIS)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MAXIS BERHAD : Malaysia's Maxis partners Huawei for 5G roll-out next year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 10:25pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A customer walks past a logo of Malaysian mobile network operator Maxis at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Maxis Bhd said it has signed an agreement with China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to launch a fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications network in the Southeast Asian nation when the technology becomes available.

The Malaysian government has said it aims to establish the 5G spectrum as soon as the first quarter of 2020.

Maxis, Malaysia's second-largest mobile network operator by subscribers, in a statement late on Thursday said Huawei will supply 4G or LTE and 5G radio equipment and services.

"Besides having access to 5G technologies, Maxis will be able to modernise its existing LTE network to be 5G-ready," the company said. It also said it will leverage existing investments for a faster introduction of 5G services.

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo last week said Malaysia will start a nationwide demonstration of 5G projects this month, indicating the country was on track to become one of the first in Asia to launch the technology.

Maxis and Huawei in February signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in 5G trials.

Shares in Maxis - Malaysia's first telecom group to launch 4G services - rose as much as 1.5% in early trade on Friday.

Huawei also has preliminary 5G agreements with Maxis rivals such as Axiata Group Bhd Celcom.

Huawei, the world's largest telecoms equipment maker, was put on a U.S. blacklist in May after Washington said its equipment could be used for spying, which the company denies.

The U.S. government has been lobbying other countries to turn against Huawei. Malaysia, however, has said it is not concerned about the spying allegations and is focusing instead on the relative affordability of Huawei products.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIATA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
MAXIS BERHAD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MAXIS BERHAD
10:25pMAXIS BERHAD : Malaysia's Maxis partners Huawei for 5G roll-out next year
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
09/24Malaysia's 5G plan a potential boon for China's Huawei
RE
08/29MAXIS BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/02Most fall after new U.S. tariffs heighten trade tension
RE
08/02MAXIS BERHAD : 2Q Net Profit Dropped 17%; Keeps Fiscal Year Guidance Unchanged
DJ
07/08Southeast Asia stocks fall as strong U.S. job data dampens deep rate cut hope..
RE
05/30MAXIS BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/30MAXIS BERHAD : CloseMaxis' Convergence Growth Strategy on track, profit bounces ..
AQ
04/26MAXIS BERHAD : Malaysia's Maxis 1Q Net Profit Dropped 22% on Year
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 8 925 M
EBIT 2019 2 473 M
Net income 2019 1 595 M
Debt 2019 7 500 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 26,5x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,58x
EV / Sales2020 5,49x
Capitalization 42 309 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 5,04  MYR
Last Close Price 5,41  MYR
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gokhan Ogut Chief Executive Officer
Arshad bin Raja Tun Uda Chairman
Norman Wayne Treeby Chief Financial Officer
Morten Bangsgaard Chief Technology Officer
Mokhzani bin Mahathir Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIS BERHAD10 458
AT&T29.92%276 497
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-11.69%169 346
NTT DOCOMO, INC.16.28%84 449
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-41.26%81 223
T-MOBILE US20.12%67 306
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group