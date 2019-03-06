Log in
MAXIS BERHAD

MAXIS BERHAD

(MXSC)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News

MAXIS BERHAD : Monaco Telecom, Malaysia's Maxis Sign Agreements With Huawei

0
03/06/2019 | 02:24pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Malaysian communications and digital services company Maxis Bhd (6012.KU) signed an agreement with China's Huawei Technologies Co. to accelerate 5G in Malaysia.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed during the 2019 Mobile World Congress, the companies will cooperate on full-fledged 5G trials with end-to-end systems and services.

Monaco Telecom and Huawei France signed an agreement at Mobile World to develop technology and marketing solutions for the Internet of Things, Big Data and the cloud to offer services in Monaco.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 8 966 M
EBIT 2019 2 593 M
Net income 2019 1 664 M
Debt 2019 6 817 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 24,50
P/E ratio 2020 24,06
EV / Sales 2019 5,38x
EV / Sales 2020 5,31x
Capitalization 41 428 M
Chart MAXIS BERHAD
Duration : Period :
MAXIS BERHAD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 4,96  MYR
Spread / Average Target -6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arshad bin Raja Tun Uda Chairman
Gokhan Ogut Chief Operating Officer
Norman Wayne Treeby Chief Financial Officer
Morten Bangsgaard Chief Technology Officer
Mokhzani bin Mahathir Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXIS BERHAD10 127
AT&T5.05%218 173
CHINA MOBILE LTD.8.80%211 110
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP49.68%103 206
NTT DOCOMO INC5.99%76 581
T-MOBILE US12.37%60 714
