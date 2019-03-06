MAXIS BERHAD : Monaco Telecom, Malaysia's Maxis Sign Agreements With Huawei

By Michael Dabaie



Malaysian communications and digital services company Maxis Bhd (6012.KU) signed an agreement with China's Huawei Technologies Co. to accelerate 5G in Malaysia.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed during the 2019 Mobile World Congress, the companies will cooperate on full-fledged 5G trials with end-to-end systems and services.

Monaco Telecom and Huawei France signed an agreement at Mobile World to develop technology and marketing solutions for the Internet of Things, Big Data and the cloud to offer services in Monaco.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com