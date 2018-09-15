MaxLinear : G.hn Technology Selected by TRIAX to Power its New Enterprise-Grade Wi-Fi Solution

IBC 2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced that TRIAX, a global supplier of reliable, innovative products and solutions for the reception and distribution of video, audio and data signals, has selected MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 chipsets to enable a new family of enterprise-grade Wi-Fi networking products targeted at hotels, housing associations and small businesses whose networking infrastructure is based on coaxial cable.

The TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi solution is composed of several products:

The TRIAX EoC Pro End Point is a compact Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wave-2 access point that uses a G.hn coaxial connection as backhaul, with data rates up to 2 Gbps. The EoC Pro End Point includes a passthrough coaxial port for TV signals. The device also provides a Gigabit Ethernet port that can be used to connect other devices such as Ethernet switches, IP set-top boxes, TVs, desktop computers or IoT devices.

The TRIAX EoC Controller (64/4) is a G.hn network controller that can manage up to 64 access points, acting as a layer-2 switch for Ethernet and integrating both TV and data signals on the same cable.

The TRIAX EoC Controller (32/2) is a smaller version of the G.hn network controller that can handle up to 32 access points, optimized for small businesses and hotels.

The TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi solution provides several benefits:

Faster Wi-Fi service with no network dead spots that can be installed in hours, with no guest disruption

TV signals and internet service share the same coaxial cable with no interference

There is no need to retune existing TVs

The network is ready for IPTV upgrades

Premium Wi-Fi service can be upsold to guests or visitors

All the products in the TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi solution are powered by MaxLinear’s G.hn Wave-2 chipset, which is composed of the 88LX5153 baseband processor and the 88LX2730 analog front-end.

The chipset supports key features like TDMA Medium Access Control, which guarantees predictable latency for gaming, video and VoIP, and LDPC Forward Error Correction, which provides error-free 4K IPTV delivery over legacy coaxial cables up to 1000 meters.

“Installing new Ethernet cables is one of the major costs associated with deploying new Wi-Fi networks in enterprise environments. This is especially problematic in hotels, where rewiring has an additional impact on revenue due to the need to close down certain rooms to avoid disrupting guests,” said Peter Lyhne Uhrenholt, TRIAX CEO. “MaxLinear G.hn technology allows us to unleash the full potential of existing coaxial cables without affecting the quality of TV signals, ensuring the same data rates as wired Ethernet infrastructure and no disruptions to rooms or services.”

“Our G.hn products have the flexibility to be used in a wide range of applications, including home-networking, broadband access, industrial, security and IoT. The Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi solution developed by TRIAX is a great example of using G.hn technology in the Enterprise market, with a product line specifically targeted to the hospitality segment,” said Will Torgerson, MaxLinear Vice President & General Manager of the Broadband Group.

The TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi is available for sale today. Customers interested in attending a demonstration can visit the MaxLinear booth at IBC (Hall 15 MS28) in Amsterdam, from September 14th to 19th. More information about the TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi can be found at http://www.triax.com/Wi-Fi.

About TRIAX

TRIAX is a global supplier of reliable, innovative products and solutions for the reception and distribution of video, audio and data signals. Our products are used in homes, businesses and operator networks by broadcasters, satellite, cable and telecom operators. Our solutions combine our hardware and software expertise to deliver value to hospitality and related markets, through a partner network of system integrators, large installers and operators. TRIAX’s headquarters, production and R&D base is in Denmark. With nine international sales subsidiaries, we operate in more than 60 distributor countries. The TRIAX team consists of 300 employees and is owned by Polaris Private Equity. See www.triax.com for further info.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to our selection by TRIAX as a supplier of G.hn Wave-2 integrated circuits. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent we will realize revenues from our relationship with TRIAX. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry; the ability of our customers, including TRIAX, to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

