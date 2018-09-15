MaxLinear : G.hn Technology Selected by TRIAX to Power its New Enterprise-Grade Wi-Fi Solution

IBC 2018 – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio
frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the
connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and
multimarket applications, today announced that TRIAX, a global supplier
of reliable, innovative products and solutions for the reception and
distribution of video, audio and data signals, has selected MaxLinear
G.hn Wave-2 chipsets to enable a new family of enterprise-grade Wi-Fi
networking products targeted at hotels, housing associations and small
businesses whose networking infrastructure is based on coaxial cable.
The TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi solution is composed of several
products:
-
The TRIAX EoC Pro End Point is a compact Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wave-2 access
point that uses a G.hn coaxial connection as backhaul, with data rates
up to 2 Gbps. The EoC Pro End Point includes a passthrough coaxial
port for TV signals. The device also provides a Gigabit Ethernet port
that can be used to connect other devices such as Ethernet switches,
IP set-top boxes, TVs, desktop computers or IoT devices.
-
The TRIAX EoC Controller (64/4) is a G.hn network controller that can
manage up to 64 access points, acting as a layer-2 switch for Ethernet
and integrating both TV and data signals on the same cable.
-
The TRIAX EoC Controller (32/2) is a smaller version of the G.hn
network controller that can handle up to 32 access points, optimized
for small businesses and hotels.
The TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi solution provides several benefits:
-
Faster Wi-Fi service with no network dead spots that can be installed
in hours, with no guest disruption
-
TV signals and internet service share the same coaxial cable with no
interference
-
There is no need to retune existing TVs
-
The network is ready for IPTV upgrades
-
Premium Wi-Fi service can be upsold to guests or visitors
All the products in the TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi solution are
powered by MaxLinear’s G.hn Wave-2 chipset, which is composed of the
88LX5153 baseband processor and the 88LX2730 analog front-end.
The chipset supports key features like TDMA Medium Access Control, which
guarantees predictable latency for gaming, video and VoIP, and LDPC
Forward Error Correction, which provides error-free 4K IPTV delivery
over legacy coaxial cables up to 1000 meters.
“Installing new Ethernet cables is one of the major costs associated
with deploying new Wi-Fi networks in enterprise environments. This is
especially problematic in hotels, where rewiring has an additional
impact on revenue due to the need to close down certain rooms to avoid
disrupting guests,” said Peter Lyhne Uhrenholt, TRIAX CEO. “MaxLinear
G.hn technology allows us to unleash the full potential of existing
coaxial cables without affecting the quality of TV signals, ensuring the
same data rates as wired Ethernet infrastructure and no disruptions to
rooms or services.”
“Our G.hn products have the flexibility to be used in a wide range of
applications, including home-networking, broadband access, industrial,
security and IoT. The Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi solution developed by
TRIAX is a great example of using G.hn technology in the Enterprise
market, with a product line specifically targeted to the hospitality
segment,” said Will Torgerson, MaxLinear Vice President & General
Manager of the Broadband Group.
The TRIAX Ethernet over Coax + Wi-Fi is available for sale today.
Customers interested in attending a demonstration can visit the
MaxLinear booth at IBC (Hall 15 MS28) in Amsterdam, from September 14th
to 19th. More information about the TRIAX Ethernet over Coax
+ Wi-Fi can be found at http://www.triax.com/Wi-Fi.
About TRIAX
TRIAX is a global supplier of reliable, innovative products and
solutions for the reception and distribution of video, audio and data
signals. Our products are used in homes, businesses and operator
networks by broadcasters, satellite, cable and telecom operators. Our
solutions combine our hardware and software expertise to deliver value
to hospitality and related markets, through a partner network of system
integrators, large installers and operators. TRIAX’s headquarters,
production and R&D base is in Denmark. With nine international sales
subsidiaries, we operate in more than 60 distributor countries. The
TRIAX team consists of 300 employees and is owned by Polaris Private
Equity. See www.triax.com
for further info.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF),
analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home,
wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For
more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
