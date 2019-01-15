MaxLinear : G.hn Wave-2 Technology Selected by Zinwell for New Family of Home Networking Products

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, and Zinwell, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless broadcast and broadband communication equipment, today announced a new family of G.hn home-networking products based on MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 powerline technology.

Zinwell’s new G.hn product family includes several devices that enable consumers and service providers to build gigabit-class Wi-Fi networks with whole-home coverage:

PWS-9121 (base model) and PWS-9131 (pass-through model) are 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band concurrent Wi-Fi extenders that leverage MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 technology as a gigabit-class powerline backhaul. Both devices include a Gigabit Ethernet port and an easy-to-use push-button configuration. They are available in EU and US plug versions.

PLS-9111 (base model) and PLS-9141 (pass-through model) are Gigabit Ethernet adapters with embedded MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 powerline connectivity. Both devices are available in EU and US plug versions.

By leveraging MaxLinear’s industry-leading G.hn powerline technology, Zinwell can offer a solution that delivers a robust whole-home Wi-Fi experience while avoiding the problems often found in other Wi-Fi mesh solutions (wireless signals blocked by walls, interference from neighbor wireless networks, unpredictable latency). Because G.hn powerline technology is not affected by walls or congested wireless spectrum, consumers experience a high-performance Wi-Fi service that meets the requirements of 4K and 8K IP video, online multi-player gaming and cloud-based file sharing. Service providers see a reduction in truck rolls and customer complaints, while simultaneously increasing their remote diagnostic and proactive management capabilities.

All Zinwell home-networking products based on MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 technology are fully compliant with the latest version of the ITU-T G.hn standard, and are certified according to FCC, UL and EN50561. All products support IPv6, remote firmware upgrades, 8-level QoS, IGMP snooping for multicast IPTV, web-based management, AES-128 encryption and VLANs. A carrier-grade version which includes TR-069 remote management is also available.

“Zinwell is one of the leading providers of networking products for the consumer and service provider market, with several years of experience building powerline products,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of the Broadband Group for MaxLinear. “We are excited that Zinwell has chosen our G.hn Wave-2 technology to power their new generation of home-networking products.”

“MaxLinear’s G.hn Wave-2 powerline technology provides the fastest data rates in the industry, so it was an easy decision for us to select it to power our newest home-networking products,” said Mark Yang, Digital Product BU Head at Zinwell. “Using our G.hn/Wi-Fi extenders and G.hn/Ethernet adapters, carriers can deliver on their promise of gigabit broadband anywhere in the home, without any of the performance and latency problems associated with other Wi-Fi mesh solutions in the market.”

About Zinwell Corporation

Founded in 1981, Zinwell has grown to be globally recognized as one of the major Taiwanese manufacturers of ultra-high speed home networking, multimedia networks, digital set-top box, satellite, CATV and terrestrial receiving equipment. With headquarters in Taipei and corporate offices in Hsinchu, Zinwell sells to three of the top 10 operators in the world. For more information, please visit www.zinwell.com.tw.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

