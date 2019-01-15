MaxLinear : G.hn Wave-2 Technology Selected by Zinwell for New Family of Home Networking Products

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF),
analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home,
wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications, and Zinwell, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless
broadcast and broadband communication equipment, today announced a new
family of G.hn home-networking products based on MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2
powerline technology.
Zinwell’s new G.hn product family includes several devices that enable
consumers and service providers to build gigabit-class Wi-Fi networks
with whole-home coverage:
-
PWS-9121 (base model) and PWS-9131 (pass-through model) are 802.11ac
2x2 dual-band concurrent Wi-Fi extenders that leverage MaxLinear G.hn
Wave-2 technology as a gigabit-class powerline backhaul. Both devices
include a Gigabit Ethernet port and an easy-to-use push-button
configuration. They are available in EU and US plug versions.
-
PLS-9111 (base model) and PLS-9141 (pass-through model) are Gigabit
Ethernet adapters with embedded MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 powerline
connectivity. Both devices are available in EU and US plug versions.
By leveraging MaxLinear’s industry-leading G.hn powerline technology,
Zinwell can offer a solution that delivers a robust whole-home Wi-Fi
experience while avoiding the problems often found in other Wi-Fi mesh
solutions (wireless signals blocked by walls, interference from neighbor
wireless networks, unpredictable latency). Because G.hn powerline
technology is not affected by walls or congested wireless spectrum,
consumers experience a high-performance Wi-Fi service that meets the
requirements of 4K and 8K IP video, online multi-player gaming and
cloud-based file sharing. Service providers see a reduction in truck
rolls and customer complaints, while simultaneously increasing their
remote diagnostic and proactive management capabilities.
All Zinwell home-networking products based on MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2
technology are fully compliant with the latest version of the ITU-T G.hn
standard, and are certified according to FCC, UL and EN50561. All
products support IPv6, remote firmware upgrades, 8-level QoS, IGMP
snooping for multicast IPTV, web-based management, AES-128 encryption
and VLANs. A carrier-grade version which includes TR-069 remote
management is also available.
“Zinwell is one of the leading providers of networking products for the
consumer and service provider market, with several years of experience
building powerline products,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President &
General Manager of the Broadband Group for MaxLinear. “We are excited
that Zinwell has chosen our G.hn Wave-2 technology to power their new
generation of home-networking products.”
“MaxLinear’s G.hn Wave-2 powerline technology provides the fastest data
rates in the industry, so it was an easy decision for us to select it to
power our newest home-networking products,” said Mark Yang, Digital
Product BU Head at Zinwell. “Using our G.hn/Wi-Fi extenders and
G.hn/Ethernet adapters, carriers can deliver on their promise of gigabit
broadband anywhere in the home, without any of the performance and
latency problems associated with other Wi-Fi mesh solutions in the
market.”
About Zinwell Corporation
Founded in 1981, Zinwell has grown to be globally recognized as one of
the major Taiwanese manufacturers of ultra-high speed home networking,
multimedia networks, digital set-top box, satellite, CATV and
terrestrial receiving equipment. With headquarters in Taipei and
corporate offices in Hsinchu, Zinwell sells to three of the top 10
operators in the world. For more information, please visit www.zinwell.com.tw.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency
(RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected
home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For
more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other
trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the
meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include,
among others, statements concerning or implying future financial
performance, anticipated product performance and functionality, or
trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular
statements relating to MaxLinear’s announcement of the selection of its
G.hn Wave-2 technology by Zinwell for new family of home networking
products. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to
differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent
such new technology will affect our future revenues or financial
performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s
current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,”
“anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the
assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among
others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those
described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our
industry and product markets; risks relating to the development,
testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product
functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce
orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products
will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on
limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices
for our products; and the potential for intellectual property
litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these
risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and
uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States
Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties
identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
September 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in
their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this
information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any
obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this
release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005019/en/