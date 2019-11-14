Log in
MaxLinear, Inc. : to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

11/14/2019 | 05:25pm EST

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, announced today that it will attend the following financial conferences.

Financial Conference Schedule

  • Wells Fargo 2019 TMT Summit on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV. A presentation is scheduled for 9:40 AM Pacific Time / 12:40 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be audio webcast, which can be accessed at https://investors.maxlinear.com/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.
  • Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in San Francisco, CA.
  • 2020 Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in New York, NY. A presentation is scheduled for 11:10 AM Pacific Time / 2:10 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will be audio webcast, which can be accessed at https://investors.maxlinear.com/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2019
