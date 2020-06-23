MaxLinear, Inc. : to Present at Upcoming Financial Conferences

Log in
06/23/2020 | 08:36am EDT

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, announced today that it will attend the following financial conferences.

Financial Conference Schedule

  • Roth Virtual London Conference on Wednesday, June 24.
  • Goldman Sachs Fifth Annual Leveraged Finance Conference on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

These conferences have virtual one-on-one meetings only with no associated webcast.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 268 M - -
Net income 2020 -60,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 92,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -24,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 472 M 1 472 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,84x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart MAXLINEAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
MaxLinear, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXLINEAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 21,89 $
Last Close Price 20,35 $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kishore Venkata Seendripu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. LaChance Vice President-Operations
Steven G. Litchfield Chief Financial & Corporate Strategy Officer
Curtis C. Ling Chief Technical Officer
Thomas E. Pardun Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXLINEAR, INC.-4.10%1 472
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-5.74%273 357
INTEL CORPORATION-0.38%254 421
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.95%234 410
BROADCOM INC.-0.78%126 101
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.39%114 933
