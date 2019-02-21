MaxLinear : Launches Quad-RF Transceivers with Widest Bandwidth and Lowest Power for 5G Wireless Infrastructure

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS – MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading
provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated
circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and
industrial and multimarket applications, today announced its
next-generation MxL1500 and MxL1600 Quad-RF transceiver solutions for
Radio Access Networks (RAN).
Based upon MaxLinear’s innovative RF architecture and CMOS process
capabilities, the MxL1500 and MxL1600 are new industry-leading
transceiver platforms that enable base station designers to simplify and
accelerate their development of next-generation radios. As single-chip
Quad-RF transceivers, MxL1500 and MxL1600 deliver the highest system
integration, widest bandwidth, highest performance and broadest system
flexibility on the market. Coupled with ultra-low power consumption,
they are the new class-leaders in wireless infrastructure radios.
Key benefits of the MxL1500 and MxL1600 include:
-
Highest system integration of 4 transmitters, 4 receivers and up to 2
feedback receivers in a single device
-
Widest signal bandwidth of up to 400MHz, twice that of previous
generation solutions
-
Lowest power consumption, up to 50% lower than competitive offerings
-
First single-chip Quad-RF transceivers to support all RAN air
interface standards from 2G to 5G including MC-GSM
-
First Quad-RF transceivers to support the new JESD204C system
interface, enabling more efficient and lower cost system interconnect
The MxL1500 transceiver family is the industry’s lowest power solution
optimized for Massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (MIMO) active
antenna system (AAS) applications. It supports 3G/4G/5G air interface
performance for signal bandwidths up to 200MHz. The MxL1600 family
further extends this performance to support air interfaces from 2G to 5G
with signal bandwidths up to 400MHz, delivering the most highly
integrated and lowest power solution for multi-band Multi-Standard
Radios (MSR). The MxL1500 and MxL1600 transceiver families are pin and
software compatible so product design teams can quickly and efficiently
leverage their development investment across all their RAN product
platforms.
“Mobile network operators are eager to roll out new dense 4G and 5G
radio networks that will efficiently deliver higher capacity through new
technologies like MIMO, beamforming and multi-band,” said Gerry Leavey,
MaxLinear Director of Marketing, Wireless Infrastructure Group. “In
turn, wireless infrastructure vendors are challenged to supply highly
integrated radio solutions for these new network deployments within key
practical size, weight, power consumption and cost constraints. With the
MxL1500 and MxL1600 Quad-RF families, MaxLinear has delivered a
leadership transceiver portfolio that helps vendors rapidly and
efficiently deliver cutting-edge AAS and multi-band multi-RAT macrocell
radios within these constraints.”
“5G Massive MIMO radio systems stretch the limits of technical
feasibility for semiconductor radio solutions. Compact, modular
integration of 64 or more RF transceivers presents major system
challenges and power efficiency becomes critical due to thermal
performance requirements in the field,” said Joe Madden, Founder and
President, Mobile Experts Inc. “Highly integrated transceiver solutions,
such as the MxL1500 and MxL1600, are key to meeting the power
consumption, size, performance and cost requirements of 5G Massive MIMO
radios.”
The MxL1500 and MxL1600 will be sampling to early-engagement customers
in 2Q19. MaxLinear will be conducting briefings on its next-generation
Wireless Access and Backhaul solutions at MaxLinear’s booth at Mobile
World Congress, located in Fira Gran Via Hall 2, Stand A64MR from
February 22-28, 2019. For an appointment, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency
(RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected
home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket
applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For
more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other
trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the
meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include,
among others, statements concerning or implying future financial
performance, anticipated product performance and functionality, or
trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular
statements relating to MaxLinear’s announcement of the launch of MxL1500
and MxL1600, including but not limited to potential market
opportunities, functionality, and the benefits of use of MxL1500 and
MxL1600. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown
risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to
differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent
the availability of MxL1500 and MxL1600 will affect our future revenues
or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on
management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to
various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will
be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar
expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to
differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets;
risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction
of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our
customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end
user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply
contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential
decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential
for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our
industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should
review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with
the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks
and uncertainties identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2018. All forward-looking statements are
qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is
providing this information as of the date of this release and does not
undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements
contained in this release as a result of new information, future events,
or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190221005311/en/