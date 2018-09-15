MaxLinear : MxL3710 Enables InCoax’ World’s First MoCA Access™ 2.5 Solution

IBC--MaxLinear Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced InCoax Networks AB, Sweden, has developed the world’s first multi-gigabit coaxial-based access solution using its MxL3710 MoCA Access™ 2.5 networking IC.

InCoax is a worldwide provider of premium access solutions to broadband operators, hospitality and healthcare providers.

MaxLinear’s latest generation MxL3710 MoCA 2.5 networking ICs are used by InCoax to build a multi-gigabit MDU access solution that offers network throughput equal to fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) utilizing existing coaxial in-building cabling infrastructure. The ability to utilize coax networks delivers a significantly lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

The InCoax In:xtnd™ access solution offers 2.5Gbps speed over coaxial cable and powerful multipoint networking capability to manage up to 124 customer premise equipment (CPE) modems with one head-end unit. This combination makes the solution appealing to both telecom and cable service providers. Service provider network management features including DBA, VLAN, QoS, TR-069, and layer-2 security are fully supported by the management software.

“We are very excited to partner with MaxLinear on the industry’s first MoCA Access 2.5 solution. The highly integrated MxL3710 chipset and software suite enables us to deliver the most advanced coaxial gigabit access products to the market,” said Peter Carlsson, CEO of InCoax Networks.

“MoCA Access 2.5 is picking up significant market momentum as consumers demand faster access speeds and carriers see the extreme value provided by the ability to use coax cable for these connections,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of MaxLinear’s Broadband Group. “InCoax has engineered an impressive MoCA Access™ 2.5 solution including a full suite of differentiated management and diagnostic features that will address a real need for faster access speeds and simplified deployment and management tools.”

Technical Features

Both the parts in the MxL371x family utilize MaxLinear’s patented Full-Spectrum Capture™ (FSC™) technology that can simultaneously digitize up to 1.4GHz of spectrum, eliminating all the discrete components usually required for frequency conversion.

Each IC instantaneously captures the entire frequency range between 400 MHz to 1700 MHz and features a fully digital channel selection and signal processing chain as well as MoCA network processor and three-port, layer-2 switch between its interfaces. The MxL371x family of products also supports a MaxLinear proprietary channel aggregation mode, allowing for the capture and processing of several non-contiguous 100MHz blocks within the entire operating frequency range for a total of a combined 500MHz.

Parts in the MxL371x product family exceed strict performance requirements defined by the MoCA 2.5 standard. Having this additional performance margin enables customers to significantly reduce the overall implementation cost and provide more reliable service over a larger area of installations.

In addition to market leading hardware performance, MaxLinear also provides a suite of diagnostic software functions that provide detailed visibility into radio frequency (RF) and networking specific parameters. Most notable is the spectrum analyzer feature that enables unique installation and remote diagnostic tools, reducing truck rolls, improving installation quality and improving overall network performance with proactive network management tools.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to InCoax’ use of MaxLinear’s MoCA Access 2.5™ networking integrated circuit. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent we will realize revenues from our relationship with InCoax. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry, particularly in our broadband markets; the ability of our customers, including InCoax, to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180915005017/en/